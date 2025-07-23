Locals stunned by sudden flooding in Nghe An Province

A sudden and unexpected flood has left residents of Con Cuong District in Nghe An Province reeling. The deluge caught the community completely off guard, leading to widespread shock and disruption.

Flooding in the western area of Nghe An Province

In Con Cuong Commune, residents are utilizing boats for transportation as floodwaters have nearly reached the rooftops.

Along National Highway 7A, military personnel, police, and various authorities from Nghe An have been consistently sending more staff and equipment to the flooded regions to support the local population.

However, upon reaching Vuc Bong Pass in Con Cuong Commune, water suddenly surged back, rising rapidly. Authorities were forced to block the road and turn back vehicles, allowing only essential personnel to remain on standby at the front line of the flooding zone.

In Vinh Hoan Hamlet in Con Cuong Commune, the Lam River surged violently into the village. Within a short time, floodwaters rose to nearly roof height. Residents began using boats to evacuate. They reported that from around 11 p.m. on July 22, they started moving belongings, but were only able to save essential items—many household goods and rice supplies were submerged.

By early afternoon today, the rain had stopped and floodwaters in some highland communes in Nghe An had begun to recede. Local authorities and support teams are now working with residents to clean up and stabilize daily life.

In Muong Xen Commune, water levels have receded, but thick layers of mud and debris throughout remain in residential areas, roads, and homes. Authorities are taking advantage of the dry spell to assist residents in post-disaster cleanup.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Ba Cuong of Muong Xen Commune People's Committee announced that while flooding has ended, the extensive mud and garbage left behind has blocked several roads, causing temporary isolation in some areas. Most movement is currently on foot.

This includes National Highway 7, Route 543D and various inter-village roads near the riverbanks in Ta Ca and the old Muong Xen area. Many central residential areas are still cluttered with debris and mud.

Local authorities have mobilized all available staff, police, militia, and local residents to urgently clean major roads and residential areas to restore the environment.

According to Vice Chairman Nguyen Ba Cuong, property damage is significant, including some homes swept away or severely damaged by the flood. Authorities are still focused on recovery efforts, so damage assessments have not yet been completed.

Chairman Tran Anh Tuan of Con Cuong Commune People’s Committee reported that although the rain has stopped, National Highway 7 through Con Cuong remains blocked in two areas including at the commune entrance and near the old town.

Military personnel and local authorities are deployed at both ends to guarantee safety, and at present, boats are the sole means of access.

So far, there have been no casualties in the area, but several areas remain deeply submerged, mainly due to flood discharge from upstream hydropower plants. Nineteen out of 36 hamlets are under 1–3 meters of floodwater, affecting over 304 households and causing losses to property, livestock, and crops.

Border guards from Chau Khe Border Station in Nghe An assist locals in moving belongings to safer locations.

According to Chairman Ho Ba Cha of the People's Committee of Nam Can Commune in Nghe An Province, the search continued through the night and concluded at around 8:00 a.m. on July 23. Officials, police from Nam Can Commune and supporting forces has recovered the body of an old woman who was born in 1959 in Huoi Poc village of Nam Can commune. Previously, the woman was swept away by floodwaters and reported missing.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan