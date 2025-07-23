Typhoon Wipha weakens, but its circulation continues to cause downpours

The amount of rainfall on July 22 broke many local records in the Northern and North-Central regions due to the circulation of typhoon Wipha after it made landfall.

From the night of July 22 to July 23, the storm lashed the upper Laos region and weakened into a low-pressure zone.

Deputy Director of the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting Hoang Phuc Lam informed that at noon on July 22, the center of storm No. 3 made landfall in the provinces from Hung Yen to Ninh Binh, then continued moving southwest toward Thanh Hoa Province.

As of 5 p.m. on July 22, the storm had not yet dissipated despite moving deep inland with sustained winds of level 8 (62-74 kilometers per hour), and gusts up to level 10 (89-102 kilometers per hour).

The storm’s center was located over the areas of Ninh Binh and Thanh Hoa provinces. From the night of July 22 to July 23, it tended to move slowly west-southwestward into the upper Laos region and gradually downgraded into a tropical depression, and then into a low-pressure area.

The special zones of Co To and Van Don, Quang Ninh Province, experienced torrential rains and storm-force winds from the night of July 21 to the early morning of July 22.

Evacuation efforts of Ninh Binh Province in response to storm No.3

Preliminary statistics as of midday July 22 showed that there were no reported human casualties in the areas; however, several trees were uprooted or broken along some roads and residential areas.

A fishing boat capsized in the Chanh River area, Quang Yen Ward while it was seeking shelter from the storm on the morning of July 22. Fortunately, all four crew members were safely rescued ashore.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, led a government delegation, yesterday conducted an inspection to direct efforts for storm prevention and recovery in Thanh Hoa Province following storm No. 3.

He requested that Thanh Hoa Province promptly carry out effective drainage and flood prevention measures for urban areas, densely populated residential zones and agricultural production areas.

Thanh Hoa Province has mobilized over 200 officers, military soldiers and local residents to promptly resolve a landslide incident along the Cung River dyke section passing through Hoang Chau Commune.

In the areas of Ba Thuoc and Nguyet An communes, Thanh Hoa Province, sudden rising floodwaters isolated dozens of households.

The Pu Nhi Border Post under the Thanh Hoa Provincial Border Guard Command, in coordination with local authorities, urgently evacuated 92 households with a total of 496 residents from Un and Xi Lo hamlets in Muong Ly Commune out of high-risk, dangerous landslide areas.

Nghe An was among the storm-affected localities. A landslide occurred on Provincial Road 543D, passing through Xop Tip Hamlet in Yen Hoa Commune, Nghe An Province.

The roads leading to Tat and Xop Coc hamlets were severely flooded, temporarily isolating about 200 households with over 900 residents. Local authorities urgently evacuated 70 households from the communes of Nhon Mai, Huu Kiem and Tam Thai to safe areas.

As indicated by Secretary of the Nhon Mai Commune Party Committee, Nghe An Province, Mac Van Nguyen, a flash flood occurred in the area, causing significant property damage and temporarily isolating several hamlets. The flood swept away a bridge and a house. Fortunately, there were no human casualties.

The scene of the flash flood in Nhon Mai Commune, Nghe An Province

The Quang Tri Provincial Sub-Department of Irrigation and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control reported that a cyclone struck on the morning of July 22, causing 24 houses in La Lay and Huong Phung communes to collapse and lose their roofs.

Border guards, communal police and local authorities relocated affected residents to new shelters.

On the afternoon of July 22, the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment updated that storm No. 3 had caused multiple damages after making landfall in the Northern and North-Central regions. In Nghe An Province alone, 79 houses had their roofs blown away, and approximately 107,000 hectares of rice fields were flooded. Over 74,000 hectares of paddy fields in Ninh Binh, 26,000 hectares in Hung Yen, and more than 7,000 hectares in Thanh Hoa were also flooded. Landslides and dyke cracks were also reported in several areas. On the morning of July 22, one of the cables on the Pa Thom bridge in Thanh Yen Commune, Dien Bien Province, suddenly broke. As a result, a car carrying three commune officials inspecting storm prevention efforts and a motorcyclist fell into the Nam Nua River near Pa Xa Lao Hamlet, Thanh Yen Commune. Mr. Phan Van Vuong, Deputy Chief of the Office of the Dien Bien Provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue, stated that the four victims are receiving emergency treatment at Dien Bien General Hospital.

