Torrential rains trigger landslides, sever roads in Northern mountainous region

Heavy rainfall and localized flooding continue to hit the Northern mountainous region, triggering landslides and rockfalls that have not only cut off key transport routes but also threatened lives and vehicle safety.

Massive boulders block Co Noi–Na Ot road in Son La Province on the morning of July 25.

In Son La Province, torrential rains from the night of July 24 through the morning of July 25 caused streams to swell, inundating rice fields of multiple households. More alarmingly, several roads have suffered severe landslides, with debris cascading down slopes and burying stretches of highway.

Na Ot–Co Noi route has been brought to a standstill by falling rocks, while Phieng Pan Commune and the Song Ma–Sop Cop section have also been heavily affected, disrupting traffic. Heavy machinery and emergency crews have been urgently mobilized to clear debris and restore access.

Trucks line up, waiting for rock clearance in Son La on the morning of July 25.

According to Son La Hydro-Meteorological Station, between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. on July 25, several areas—including Chieng Hoa, Chieng Lao, Muong La, Ta Khoa, Moc Chau, Doan Ket, and Tan Yen—experienced extreme rainfall. Soil moisture levels in many locations have reached or neared saturation (over 85 percent), raising the risk of further landslides and flash floods.

On the Nam Pan River, water levels are rising rapidly, with Hat Lot monitoring station surpassing the third warning level. Forecasts predict levels could rise an additional 70 centimeters by early afternoon, posing a significant threat of landslides and flooding, though still below the historic August 2018 peak.

Lang Mo–Sin Ho route in Lai Chau Province on the morning of July 25

Landslide debris covers the roadway, completely paralyzing traffic.

In Lai Chau Province, field reports confirm that Lang Mo–Sin Ho road has been completely blocked by multiple landslides since the morning of July 25. Authorities are on-site to assess damage, set up warning signs, and implement traffic diversions, advising residents to avoid the route until repairs are completed.

Floodwaters and rockslides block the way, leaving vehicles stranded.

Meanwhile, in Tuyen Quang Province, days of relentless rain triggered major landslides along Tan Trinh–Thong Nguyen intercommunal road, dumping more than 1,600 cubic meters of debris across the surface. This is an arterial road for remote upland communities, and the prolonged disruption has severely affected daily life, goods transport, and local mobility.

Falling rocks blanket the road to Thong Nguyen.

Mr. Vu The Phuong, Chairman of the Thong Nguyen Commune People’s Committee, said the commune has inspected the site, erected danger signs, and directed crews to clear a temporary path for motorbikes. However, repairs have been hampered as the road was previously managed at the district level and has yet to be officially transferred to the commune.

Scattered landslides have also been reported across other Northern provinces, including Phu Tho, Cao Bang, and Lao Cai. Conditions remain unstable, with overcast skies and high humidity. Meteorological agencies warn that heavy to torrential rains are likely to persist through July 25.

Emergency crews race to clear landslide debris in Sin Ho (Lai Chau) to reopen the road on the morning of July 25.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep issued an urgent directive late on July 24, urging all Northern provinces and the North Central area of Thanh Hoa–Nghe An to remain on high alert for flooding and landslides, with particular attention to safeguarding traffic in areas at heightened risk during the rainy season.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan