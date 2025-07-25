Weather

After Wipha, one more storm brewing in East Sea

SGGP

As updated by the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting in the evening of July 24, storm No. 4, internationally named Co May, nominated by Vietnam, was located in the eastern waters of the northern East Sea.

At that time, the storm was centered at approximately 16.2 degrees North latitude and 119 degrees East longitude over the eastern waters of the northern East Sea. The storm has intensified from level 8 (62-74 kilometers per hour) to level 10 (89–102 kilometers per hour), with gusts reaching level 12 (118–133 kilometers per hour).

img-0718-5525-767.gif
Path map of storm No.4 (Photo: the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting)

Meteorologists reported that storm No.4 is moving east-southeast at a speed of about ten kilometers per hour. The storm has shown frequent shifts in direction.

On July 25, the storm is expected to move east-northeast, then northeast, heading toward northern Luzon Island, the Philippines, where it is forecast to downgrade gradually.

Although the Southern region will not be directly affected by storm-force winds, locals need to prevent rain, thunderstorms, whirlwinds and lightning triggered by the activated southwest monsoon.

Under the influence of a low-pressure trough, the Northern and North-Central regions will continue to experience persistent rainfall events.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Storm No. 4 storm Co May northern Luzon Island (Philippines) activated southwest monsoon persistent rainfall events East Sea Wipha

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn