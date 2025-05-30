Heavy rain causes severe damage in mountainous areas of Nghe An Province

Emergency forces are making tireless efforts to help residents overcome the aftermath of a flash flood caused by heavy rain over the mountainous area of Nghe An Province.

On the morning of May 30, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Nhon Mai Commune, Tuong Duong District, Nghe An Province Mr. Lu Ngoc Tinh reported that local forces along with residents have been overcoming the consequences of the heavy rain-triggered flash flood.

Heavy rain triggers a sudden flash flood in Nhon Mai Commune.

Since May 29 late, Nhon Mai Commune experienced persistent intense rainfall. By around 8 p.m., floodwaters began to surge through its hamlets, including Tham Tham, Xoi Voi, Co Ha, Na Lat, Na Hy and Nhon Mai.

During the intense rain, mud and rocks swept into many houses. Foodwaters washed away numerous properties of residents along with buffaloes, cows, pigs and chickens.

The flash flood prolonged until about 11 p.m. Fortunately, no human casualties have been reported.

The Chairman of the People’s Committee of Nhon Mai Commune added that emergency forces are currently evacuating 12 households from areas at high risk of landslides.

In the commune of Tri Le, the Chairman of the Communal People’s Committee, Que Phong District said that the sudden flash flood on the night of May 29 also caused serious damage in the locality. Although there were no human casualties, many possessions, livestock and poultry were swept away. In addition, over 10 hectares of paddy fields ready for harvest were damaged.

There are some photos featuring chaos in Nhon Mai Commune during the flash flood. (Photo: N.D)

By Duy Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong