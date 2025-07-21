Typhoon Wipha heading toward Gulf of Tonkin, causing widespread heavy rain

Storm Wipha is forecast to move into the Gulf of Tonkin between this morning and early afternoon, bringing heavy rains and strong winds to Northern and North Central Vietnam.

Forecast track for tropical Storm Wipha (Photo:National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting)

Early on July 21, Storm Wipha began shifting its direction west-southwestward. As of 7:00 a.m., the storm's center was located near latitude 21.3°N and longitude 109.9°E, approximately 222 kilometers east of the Quang Ninh–Hai Phong coastal region.

Winds have weakened slightly and reached level 9 (75-88 kmph), with gusts up to level 11. The storm is currently moving at a speed of 15 to 20 kilometers per hour.

According to the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting, from the evening through tonight, July 21, coastal areas from Quang Ninh to Nghe An will experience increasingly strong winds, reaching levels 7 to 9. Areas near the storm’s center may see winds of level 10 to 11, with gusts up to level 14. Further inland, wind speeds are expected to reach level 6, with gusts at levels 7 to 8.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has also warned that Storm Wipha possesses an extensive cloud circulation. Heavy rains are forecast for the entire Northeast region, the Red River Delta, and the provinces of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An, with totals ranging from 200 to 350 millimeters and exceeding 600 millimeters in some locations.

In the remaining areas of the Northern region and Ha Tinh Province, rainfall is expected to range from 100 to 200 millimeters, with some areas surpassing 300 millimeters. Rainfall intensities exceeding 150 millimeters within three hours could trigger flash floods, landslides, and severe urban and lowland flooding.

A satellite image captured early on July 21 reveals a broad cloud shield, the outer bands and dense convective system, blanketing the Gulf of Tonkin as Tropical Storm Wipha approaches Northern Vietnam. (Photo: Global Forecast System - GFS)

According to forecasts, between July 21 and the night of July 22, widespread heavy rainfall is expected across Northeastern Vietnam, the Red River Delta, as well as Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces. Rainfall totals in these areas are projected to reach between 170 and 280 millimeters, with some localized areas expected to exceed 450 millimeters.

Elsewhere in Northern Vietnam and Ha Tinh province, rainfall is expected to range from 80 to 160 millimeters, with some areas receiving over 250 millimeters.

Meanwhile, regions from Quang Tri to Da Nang, along with the Central Highlands and Southern Vietnam, will also experience scattered thunderstorms. Localized downpours in these areas may bring 10 to 30 millimeters of rain, with some locations potentially receiving over 70 millimeters.

On July 23, heavy rainfall is expected to persist across Northern Vietnam, as well as the provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, and Ha Tinh. Rainfall amounts are forecast to range from 30 to 70 millimeters, with localized totals exceeding 150 millimeters.

From July 21 to 23, cumulative rainfall in the Northeast, the Red River Delta, and the provinces of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An is expected to reach 200 to 350 millimeters, with some areas receiving more than 600 millimeters.

In other parts of Northern Vietnam and Ha Tinh, rainfall totals will likely range from 100 to 200 millimeters, with isolated areas surpassing 300 millimeters. Rain is forecast to continue in northern and north-central Vietnam from July 24 to 25.

The meteorological authorities have issued a strong warning to residents in Northern and North Central Vietnam to remain vigilant against the risk of flash floods and landslides caused by the ongoing storm.

Major urban centers, including Hanoi, Hai Phong, and city areas in the provinces of Bac Ninh, Ninh Binh, and Nghe An, are being advised to prepare for the possibility of widespread flooding, as heavy rainfall continues to inundate the region.

By Phuc Hau—Translated by Kim Khanh