Prenn Pass reopens from 1 p.m. on Nov 25, emergency declared on Mimosa Pass

Prenn Pass reopened to traffic at 1 p.m. on November 25, while authorities simultaneously declared a state of emergency to address severe storm-related damage on the nearby Mimosa Pass.

At newly formed subsidence and cracking points, authorities have erected temporary barriers to ensure safety during Prenn Pass’s reopening.

The Department of Construction of Lam Dong Province announced on the morning of November 25 that, starting from 1 p.m. the same day, all vehicles except trucks would be allowed to travel in both directions on Prenn Pass—an important gateway into Da Lat—along the section passing through Xuan Huong – Da Lat Ward.

Multiple sections of Prenn Pass will have speed-limit and no-overtaking signs installed while subsidence and landslide repairs remain underway.

As previously reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, a major down-slope embankment collapse occurred between Km224+600 and Km224+700 on the Prenn Pass on the morning of November 17, spanning roughly 100 meters. In the following days, additional cracks and subsidence appeared along a 300-meter stretch, posing a high risk of further landslides.

Authorities said the pass now meets the requirements for temporary reopening after rapid emergency repairs and roadbed reinforcement.

Mr. Nguyen Hong Hai, Vice Chairman of the Lam Dong People’s Committee, conducted an on-site inspection of both Prenn and Mimosa passes on the same day. Mr. Nguyen Hong Hai, Vice Chairman of the Lam Dong People’s Committee (left), inspected the site on the morning of November 25. At Mimosa Pass—where landslides remain active— Mr. Nguyen Hong Hai instructed Project Management Unit 85 (under the Ministry of Construction) to quickly complete barriers, warning signs, and other safety measures ahead of a planned temporary reopening on November 28. According to PMU 85, once traffic resumes temporarily, the project will move into Phase 2, which includes construction of a 9-meter-wide viaduct. Groundbreaking is expected before December 10, 2025, with a construction period of three to four months.

The Ministry of Construction also announced that it had issued a decision declaring a state of emergency due to natural disasters, enabling urgent repairs to storm-related damage along the Mimosa Pass route in Lam Dong Province.

The ministry reported that torrential rains from typhoon No.13 and its circulation had caused extensive damage between Km226+600 and Km226+800—part of the project to upgrade the Mimosa Pass segment and several structures on National Highway 20—posing an immediate threat to road users.

This area has repeatedly suffered heavy rainfall, flash floods, landslides, and ground subsidence. PMU 85 submitted a damage report and requested the emergency declaration to expedite mitigation measures.

Landslide sites along National Highway 20

Under the ministry’s decision, relevant agencies will review and assess the extent of the damage, propose repair solutions, and advise on funding allocations for restoration.

The director of PMU 85 will be held accountable before the Minister of Construction and the law for the accuracy of the damage report and for organizing the recovery work. The Department of Transport and Traffic Safety has been tasked with urging and overseeing relevant units to ensure progress and safety during disaster-response operations.

The Department for Roads of Vietnam said on the morning of November 25 it had activated its highest-level disaster response for the South Central Coast. Emergency crews are working to address incidents on the Mimosa, Prenn, and D’Ran passes along National Highway 20—currently the most complex landslide hotspots, with widespread pavement upheaval and instability on both down-slope and up-slope embankments.

PMU 85 has mobilized equipment with the goal of reopening Mimosa Pass before November 28. For Prenn Pass, authorities aim to resume one-way traffic before the same date. A specialized engineering solution has been proposed to repair the cracked and subsiding section adjacent to the retaining wall, with completion targeted before the Lunar New Year.

At the D’Ran Pass, where massive volumes of debris and difficult terrain complicate operations, the road management unit has requested additional work teams and machinery, aiming to restore one-way traffic by November 30.

By Doan Kien, Bich Quyen – Translated by Thuy Doan