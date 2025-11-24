HCMC's Ring Road 3 project through Tay Ninh reaches 87 percent of completion

The Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 project section passing through Tay Ninh Province is on schedule, with construction progress reaching over 87 percent. The entire route is planned to be operational by March 2026.

On the morning of November 24, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh conducted an on-site inspection and worked with relevant units to review the project’s progress.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh (center) inspects Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 construction site.

According to the investor, the section is 6.8 kilometers long and divided into two sub-projects covering construction and site clearance. As of now, the main construction packages have achieved over 87 percent of completion.

The expressway’s technical section is scheduled to be operational by December 19, 2025, with the complete route anticipated to open in March 2026.

At the construction site, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh praised the efforts of Tay Ninh Province and the contractors, particularly their ability to maintain progress under unfavorable weather conditions.

He has instructed all units to continue increasing manpower and equipment, work continuously with the spirit of "three shifts, four teams", and promptly address difficulties and bottlenecks to ensure the project stays on schedule.

Tay Ninh Province must continue close coordination with contractors to complete the Ring Road 3 section quickly, safely, and to a high standard, meeting deadlines.

By Quang Vinh- Translated by Huyen Huong