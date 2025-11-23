National

Int'l organizations provide emergency aid to residents in Gia Lai, Dak Lak

Several international organizations have provided emergency assistance to Gia Lai and Dak Lak provinces, as prolonged flooding has led to severe shortages of essential supplies.

Part of the bottled water shipment arrives in Quy Nhon Dong Commune, Gia Lai Province on November 22.

According to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, in response to widespread prolonged flooding in the Central region, on November 22, the authority coordinated and mobilized emergency relief from international organizations, including UNICEF, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Save the Children, and Catholic Relief Services (CRS) in Vietnam—a US non-governmental organization for Gia Lai and Dak Lak provinces.

The shipment, consisting of 3,350 cartons of bottled drinking water, has already been dispatched and is en route to Gia Lai.

Meanwhile, 11,500 packs of sausages, 48,990 packs of biscuits, 7,362 cartons of milk, and 24,828 cartons of bottled water have been dispatched and are en route to the Dak Lak Provincial Fatherland Front Committee for urgent distribution to residents in affected areas.

Transporting bottled water to Tuy An Dong Commune in Dak Lak Province

According to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority, on November 22 in Tuy An Dong Commune in Dak Lak, residents braved the floodwaters to reach a distribution point for bottled water provided by UNICEF Vietnam.

The remaining shipments also departed on November 22 and are being urgently transported to reach flood-affected residents today, November 23.

The Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority is also collaborating with Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company to provide 1,000 cartons of instant noodles to residents in Dak Lak Province.

In the coming days, the department will receive a shipment of aid from the European Union (EU) to be delivered to Dak Lak.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh

