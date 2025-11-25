Tay Ninh Province balances economic development with social welfare

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh, along with a central government working delegation, worked with Tay Ninh provincial leaders on November 24.

The working session focused on reviewing socio-economic development, public investment implementation, national target programs, and the organization of the two-level local government.

During the session, Tay Ninh leaders proposed the Government promptly allocate the medium-term public investment plan for 2026–2030, including funding for projects related to climate change response.

They also requested government policies to support training and retention of qualified commune-level officials, especially in digital transformation and information technology fields.

Delivering his concluding remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh asked Tay Ninh Province to focus on achieving the socio-economic development goals for 2025, maintain growth momentum, and lay the foundation for a new development phase.

Regarding public investment, the Deputy Prime Minister instructed the province to disburse 100 percent of the planned capital, ensuring thorough preparation, avoiding dispersed allocation, and prioritizing key projects with widespread impact.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh inspects the progress of Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No.3 project in Tay Ninh Province on November 24.

For the operation of the two-tier local government, he requested Tay Ninh to strengthen training, assign competent staff, invest in equipment, and accelerate digital transformation in management and public service delivery at the commune level.

The Deputy Prime Minister also urged the province to continue effectively implementing the Politburo’s resolutions, including promoting science and technology development, digital economy, improving investment environment, attracting enterprises to high-tech, green and circular economy sectors, and ensuring that economic growth is balanced with social welfare and environmental protection.

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh inspected the progress of Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No.3 project in Tay Ninh Province.

By Quang Vinh- Translated by Huyen Huong