Khanh Hoa declares state of emergency over natural disasters

Khanh Hoa has declared a state of emergency after days of torrential rain and flooding caused deadly landslides and widespread infrastructure damage.

The Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee on November 24 declared a state of emergency to address severe damage to transport infrastructure along National Highways 27C and 27; Provincial Roads 9, 701, 703, and 707; and Ngoc Thao Bridge after days of torrential rain and flooding.

Between November 16 and 22, widespread heavy rainfall swept across Khanh Hoa, with some areas recording nearly 490 mm. The deluge caused river levels to rise rapidly, heavily impacting downstream communities. Intense rains also triggered landslides and erosion, undermining roadbeds, disrupting travel, and severely damaging key transport corridors. The declaration of an emergency enables provincial agencies to propose urgent budget allocations for emergency repairs or temporary restoration of damaged routes.

According to the provincial Department of Construction, both Provincial Road 9 (Khanh Son Pass) and National Highway 27C (Khanh Le Pass) remain blocked. Emergency crews are working around the clock to restore traffic.

A recent landslide site on National Highway 27C, near Khanh Le Pass

A report by the Khanh Hoa Party Committee showed that, as of 9 a.m. on November 23, the province had recorded 15 fatalities—eight deaths caused by landslides on Khanh Le and Khanh Son passes, and seven from flooding. In the agricultural sector, more than 13,300 hectares of rice fields, crops, and fruit trees were damaged; 241 cattle and 24,222 poultry died or were swept away; and roughly 157 hectares of ponds for farming shrimp, grouper, and Babylon snails were inundated. Numerous infrastructure facilities, schools, and medical centers also sustained damage. Preliminary losses are estimated at about VND5 trillion. Khanh Hoa has approved a relief plan providing VND60 million for households whose homes were completely destroyed, VND30 million for houses requiring repair, VND1 million per affected household member, and VND500,000 per student—from primary school and above—belonging to affected families.

By Hieu Giang, Tien Thang – Translated by Thuy Doan