NA Standing Committee examines special incentives for HCMC, Da Nang

The National Assembly Standing Committee continued its 51st session in Hanoi on November 24 by reviewing draft resolutions that amend and supplement special incentives for Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang.

According to the Government’s submission, the draft Resolution amending and supplementing certain provisions of Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 on piloting special mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City includes new provisions on the establishment of a Free Trade Zone (FTZ) and removes regulations related to Thu Duc city, as the two-tier local administration model has been adopted and Thu Duc city ceased operations on July 1, 2025.

Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang said the draft sets out a comprehensive legal framework comprising seven key policies for the HCM City FTZ. These include decentralising authority to the municipal People’s Committee to decide on the establishment, expansion and adjustment of FTZ boundaries; empowering the People’s Council to regulate relevant procedures, placing the Ho Chi Minh City Exporting Processing and Industrial Zones Authority in direct charge, specifying customs authority management, allowing land allocation and leasing without auctions or bidding for FTZ investment projects (except commercial housing).

It also covers reforming administrative procedures and investment conditions; offering corporate income tax and personal income tax breaks for experts, scientists and skilled workers; and permitting foreign-currency pricing and settlements inside the zone.

Chairman of the NA Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs Phan Van Mai said the committee members broadly backed the Ho Chi Minh City FTZ, noting its framework largely mirrors the existing Hai Phong model.

At the same session, the National Assembly Standing Committee also commented on the draft Resolution amending and supplementing several provisions of Resolution No. 136/2024/QH15 on the organisation of urban administration and the pilot implementation of special mechanisms and policies for the development of Da Nang city. The draft Resolution also adds several provisions related to the FTZ.

Based on Da Nang’s new boundaries following administrative mergers, the proposed FTZ would not only connect with seaports, airports and an international financial centre but also expand southward.

The draft also equips the Da Nang FTZ with breakthrough, superior policies designed to boost exports, industry, research and development, and attract quality human resources. It ensures policy consistency and investment appeal across the FTZs of Da Nang, Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh City.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man highlighted the NA Standing Committee’s support for the special, breakthrough mechanisms for both megacities, saying that policies must be focused, feasible and responsive to emerging issues, while ensuring strong decentralisation and delegation of authority to localities. Ministries and localities were urged to prevent negative practices, corruption and policy abuse.

Regarding next steps, he requested the Government, after this session, direct the Ministry of Finance to work with the People’s Committees of Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang to revise and finalise their proposals.

Lawmakers also reviewed explanations and revisions to the draft Cybersecurity Law ahead of its submission to the legislature for approval at the 10th session.

Vietnamplus