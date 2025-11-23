Hundreds of volunteer groups rush to aid flood-hit communities in Dak Lak

Hundreds of volunteer groups from across the country have delivered food, drinking water, and essential supplies to support residents in the flood-affected areas of Dak Lak Province.

Numerous volunteer groups provide aid to flood-affected residents in Hoa Thinh Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

On November 22, in Hoa Thinh Commune, dozens of large trucks entered the hardest-hit zones, carrying instant noodles, drinking water, and other necessities for residents.

In Phu Huu Hamlet, water levels had receded in some areas by the morning, bringing relief to residents who had been isolated for days. Many were exhausted after surviving on rainwater and raw instant noodles, while some had even gone without food as supplies ran out.

Ms. Vo Thi Linh San, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hoa Thinh Commune, stated that the floods had caused devastating losses, leaving many residents nearly completely without property. In response to the severe damage, the commune’s Party Committee and People’s Committee, together with local organizations, have called on organizations and individuals to provide immediate support, focusing first on essential supplies to ensure residents do not go hungry or suffer from the cold, with plans to address longer-term recovery and stabilization afterward.

Volunteer groups from across the country support Dak Lak Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Volunteer groups from across the country support Dak Lak Province. (Photo: SGGP)

On the evening of November 22, the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society transported 40 tons of relief supplies in two trucks to assist residents affected by the floods in Dak Lak Province.

Around 6 p.m. on November 22, numerous volunteers were loading supplies onto a truck parked in front of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society - branch 2 headquarters in Phu Loi Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society, Tong Xuan Giang, stated that the first truck would carry 20 tons of essential items, including rice, instant noodles, milk, various snacks, sausages, canned fish, bottled water, clothing, flashlights, and medicines, departing immediately that night.

A second truck, also carrying 20 tons of supplies, is scheduled to follow the same route later that night to deliver aid to disaster-affected communities.

Residents receive relief supplies. (Photo: SGGP)

Residents receive relief supplies. (Photo: SGGP)

On November 22, the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society transports 40 tons of relief supplies in two trucks to assist residents affected by the floods in Dak Lak Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Hundreds of volunteers participate in receiving and sorting relief supplies. (Photo: SGGP)

Receiving and sorting relief supplies in HCMC

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh