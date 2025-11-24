National

More subsidence sites, cracks appear on Prenn Pass

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters identified more subsidence and cracks on Prenn Pass in Da Lat’s Xuan Huong Ward on the morning of November 24.

Relevant units are urgently implementing remedial measures.

Between Km224+600 and Km224+700 on Prenn Pass, approximately 100 meters of the downhill retaining wall, which showed signs of sliding on November 17, has now collapsed.

Authorities have set steel sheet piles around the landslide site and cleared the damaged asphalt.

Not far from this site, several other sections, ranging from a few meters to several dozen meters long, have developed surface cracks. Crews are currently working to repair these areas and prevent water infiltration.

Some photos captured by SGGP reporters at the scene.

img-1612-7470-2811.jpg
img-1594-9822-1662.jpg
img-1591-2954-7258.jpg
img-1634-4569-3739.jpg
f64f4e6afdb971e728a8-8606-6808.jpg
img-1601-7392-6511.jpg
img-1589-49-2415.jpg

Prenn Pass holds a particularly strategic position as the main gateway into Da Lat. The pass underwent an upgrade project beginning in February 2023 and was completed and opened to traffic in January 2024.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong

