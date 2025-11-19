National

Lam Dong executes emergency reinforcement on Mimosa Pass overnight

SGGPO

The authorities of Lam Dong Province have implemented emergency reinforcement on Mimosa Pass in Xuan Huong Ward, Da Lat City at night.

1156780430799518282-2115-8513.jpg
The authorities of Lam Dong Province have implemented emergency reinforcement on Mimosa Pass in Xuan Huong Ward, Da Lat City at night.

On the night of November 18 into the early hours of November 19, the Lam Dong Provincial Road Maintenance Board, in coordination with relevant agencies, mobilized maximum personnel and equipment to carry out emergency reinforcement at a landslide site on National Highway 20, along the Mimosa Pass section.

The reinforcement work aims to mitigate the risk of further landslides along the stretch from Km 223+240 to Km 234+000. Authorities are also closely monitoring geological conditions and surface water flow to respond proactively to any unusual developments.

As reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, on the afternoon of November 18, a landslide spanning approximately 20 meters in length and 1–2 meters in depth occurred on Mimosa Pass, posing a threat to traffic safety. In response, the Department of Construction of Lam Dong Province immediately implemented traffic diversion measures and prohibited trucks with a total weight of 15 tons or more from passing through the area. Other vehicles were allowed to continue traveling as usual.

Mimosa Pass serves as a crucial transportation route connecting central Da Lat with surrounding localities, particularly for freight trucks. Its importance has been further underscored as several nearby mountain passes, including Khanh Le Pass on National Highway 27C, D’ran Pass on National Highway 20, and Prenn Pass, remain temporarily closed due to landslides. Meanwhile, Sacom Pass, near the Tuyen Lam Lake tourist area, is narrow and does not permit truck traffic. Mimosa Pass thus plays a vital role at a time when many of Da Lat’s gateway mountain routes are blocked.

c21f171e95f819a640e9-783-5838.jpg
The reinforcement work aims to mitigate the risk of further landslides.
1156780430799518282-2115-8513.jpg
e423f3ee0a34866adf25-2350-520.jpg
mimosa1-3113-9253.jpg
mimosa-2167-5777.jpg
e423f3ee0a34866adf25-2350-520.jpg
Mimosa Pass serves as a crucial transportation route connecting central Da Lat with surrounding localities.
Related News
By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Mimosa Pass Lam Dong emergency reinforcement

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn