Lam Dong executes emergency reinforcement on Mimosa Pass overnight

The authorities of Lam Dong Province have implemented emergency reinforcement on Mimosa Pass in Xuan Huong Ward, Da Lat City at night.

On the night of November 18 into the early hours of November 19, the Lam Dong Provincial Road Maintenance Board, in coordination with relevant agencies, mobilized maximum personnel and equipment to carry out emergency reinforcement at a landslide site on National Highway 20, along the Mimosa Pass section.

The reinforcement work aims to mitigate the risk of further landslides along the stretch from Km 223+240 to Km 234+000. Authorities are also closely monitoring geological conditions and surface water flow to respond proactively to any unusual developments.

As reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, on the afternoon of November 18, a landslide spanning approximately 20 meters in length and 1–2 meters in depth occurred on Mimosa Pass, posing a threat to traffic safety. In response, the Department of Construction of Lam Dong Province immediately implemented traffic diversion measures and prohibited trucks with a total weight of 15 tons or more from passing through the area. Other vehicles were allowed to continue traveling as usual.

Mimosa Pass serves as a crucial transportation route connecting central Da Lat with surrounding localities, particularly for freight trucks. Its importance has been further underscored as several nearby mountain passes, including Khanh Le Pass on National Highway 27C, D’ran Pass on National Highway 20, and Prenn Pass, remain temporarily closed due to landslides. Meanwhile, Sacom Pass, near the Tuyen Lam Lake tourist area, is narrow and does not permit truck traffic. Mimosa Pass thus plays a vital role at a time when many of Da Lat’s gateway mountain routes are blocked.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh