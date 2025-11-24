Vietnam–U.S. Friendship Exchange held in Hanoi

On the afternoon of November 23 in Hanoi, the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations, the U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Vietnam, and the Hanoi People’s Committee jointly held the “Vietnam–United States Friendship Exchange.”

Delegates attend the “Vietnam–United States Friendship Exchange.” (Photo: SGGP)

The event is part of a series of activities marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the United States.

The program features cultural and sports exchanges, folk games from both countries, and booths showcasing Vietnamese and American culture, cuisine, and key achievements in bilateral diplomatic relations.

Speaking at the event, U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper said the program reflects the growth, dynamism, and strength of the U.S.–Vietnam partnership. He added that the event also honors the courage of individuals in both countries who have worked to overcome the legacies of war, rebuild trust and mutual understanding, and help elevate bilateral relations to new heights.

According to the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations, the U.S.–Vietnam relationship has made extraordinary progress since the normalization of diplomatic ties on July 12, 1995. Today, the U.S. is Vietnam’s largest export market, and bilateral trade has grown more than 250-fold since normalization, reaching over US$132 billion in 2024. U.S. investment in Vietnam has also surged. Major corporations, including Google, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Intel, Meta, Nike, Visa, Coca-Cola, and Marriott, are among the leading investors in Vietnam.

Large crowds of residents and visitors attended the event. (Photo: SGGP)

In the political and security sector, the two countries have strengthened cooperation through delegation exchanges, particularly high-level visits, along with the implementation of dialogue mechanisms and coordination on regional and global issues. These include joint efforts to address climate change, support ASEAN-led initiatives, and advance Mekong cooperation.

Vietnam is currently the ASEAN member with the largest number of students studying in the United States, with nearly 30,000 learners enrolled. At the same time, many U.S. universities have launched and continue to expand research and teaching programs focused on Vietnam.

By Minh Anh - Translated by Kim Khanh