Lam Dong implements traffic diversions on Prenn, Khanh Le Pass after landslides

The Department of Construction of Lam Dong Province announced new traffic diversions after a serious landslide occurred, and there is a risk of further landslides at Prenn Pass and the section of National Highway 27C through Khanh Le Pass.

A landslide site along National Highway 27C in Lac Duong Commune, Lam Dong Province, near the Khanh Hoa provincial border (Photo: SGGP)

Specifically, authorities have temporarily halted traffic from downtown Da Lat toward Khanh Hoa Province along National Highway 27C. Drivers heading to Khanh Hoa are advised to take alternative routes: from central Da Lat, follow National Highway 20 (via Mimosa Pass) to the Phi Nom T-junction, then turn left onto National Highway 27 toward Khanh Hoa, and vice versa.

Travelers may also opt for a second route: from downtown Da Lat, take provincial road DT.725 (via Ta Nung Pass) to Km31+020, then turn right onto National Highway 27 toward Dak Lak Province before continuing along National Highway 26 to reach Khanh Hoa, and the same routes apply in the opposite direction.

Additionally, travelers may choose a third route: from downtown Da Lat, follow National Highway 20 (via Mimosa Pass) to Dong Nai Province, then continue on National Highway 1A to reach Khanh Hoa, and vice versa. However, authorities note that this route requires significantly more travel time.

Severe landslides on Prenn Pass expected to take considerable time to clear. (Photo: SGGP)

At the landslide site on Prenn Pass, authorities have banned all vehicle access from Km224+600 to Km224+700 in Xuan Huong Ward, Da Lat City, Lam Dong Province. Residents traveling to and from downtown Da Lat are being redirected to Mimosa Pass.

For those heading toward the Tuyen Lam Lake area via Sacom Tuyen Lam Pass, all vehicles, except trucks, may turn left from the Lien Khuong Expressway onto Sacom Tuyen Lam Road to reach central Da Lat, and the same applies in the opposite direction.

The Lam Dong Provincial Department of Construction said the traffic diversions will remain in place until further notice.

Earlier, National Highway 27 running through D’ran Pass in Xuan Truong Ward, Da Lat City, Lam Dong Province, also had to be closed due to landslides, forcing residents and vehicles to take alternative detours.

Authorities manage traffic diversions in the Prenn Pass area. (Photo: SGGP)

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh