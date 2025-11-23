Ministry warns about AI-generated fake news on flooding in central region

The Ministry of Public Security on November 23 issued a warning about the spread of false information, particularly AI-generated fake news, related to the flooding in the central region.

AI-generated images can easily mislead viewers. (Photo: Ministry of Public Security)

According to the ministry, alongside positive information and messages of support for people in flood-affected areas, in recent days, some individuals, instead of showing empathy, have taken advantage of the situation to disseminate false information on a continuous basis.

The purpose of these individuals is to distort facts and criticize the authorities and military and security forces in their flood response and recovery efforts. Others exploit the situation by fabricating reports of thousands of deaths or tens of thousands of people not yet rescued in order to attract views and solicit donations for personal gain. This fake news disrupts information flow, complicates the situation, and causes confusion among the public, especially residents in flood-affected areas.

This information spreads very quickly, far beyond the reach of official sources, directly affecting public perception and creating difficulties for the direction and coordination efforts of the forces on the ground, the ministry emphasized.

The Ministry of Public Security advised all Internet users to remain vigilant when viewing and sharing information. It is necessary to strongly condemn acts of spreading false information and exploiting AI to fabricate content that causes public confusion and obstructs the ongoing rescue efforts of the authorities, it stressed, encouraging people to actively share accurate information to help support residents in flood-affected areas through this difficult period.

For acts of directly spreading or assisting in the dissemination of false information, the public security force is implementing coordinated professional and technical measures to detect, scan, and verify such cases. Those who share information out of ignorance will be reminded or penalized according to regulations. Individuals who deliberately spread fake news, distort facts, cause serious consequences, or act with the intent to undermine the authorities will be strictly handled in accordance with the law, including criminal prosecution.

Under current regulations, organizations that publish false, distorted, or defamatory information that damages the reputation of agencies or individuals may face administrative fines ranging from VND20 million to VND30 million (US$760 to US$1,140).

Individuals who use social networks to provide or share fabricated information, distortions, or defamatory content, or circulate unverified claims that cause public anxiety may be fined between VND5 million and VND10 million.

Anyone who impersonates an organization or individual to disseminate fake or misleading content that infringes upon the lawful rights and interests of others may face fines of VND10-20 million.

Police have dismissed the circulating claims, stressing that every citizen has the right to express themselves online but must also bear responsibility for the information they share. Users are urged to remain alert, verify sources, and avoid spreading misleading content that may violate the law.

Penalties for disseminating false information online are stipulated in Article 8 of the 2015 Law on Cyberinformation Security and Article 9 of the 2018 Law on Cybersecurity. Depending on the nature and severity of the violations, offenders may face disciplinary measures, administrative fines, or criminal prosecution. If their actions cause damage, they must provide compensation in accordance with the law.

Vietnamplus