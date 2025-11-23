Houses must be re-built for people who lose homes due to floods before Tet: PM

The PM has requested competent agencies to review households whose houses have collapsed, fallen down, or been swept away by floods, and arrange temporary accommodation for people; support and complete house repairs for people before November 30.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs the urgent online meeting from South Africa. (Photo: VNA)

The government leader made the request while chairing an urgent online meeting from South Africa, where he is attending the G20 Summit, with leaders of ministries, agencies, and localities on the situation and urgent solutions to respond to floods and natural disasters in some central provinces.

The meeting was connected from South Africa with the Government Headquarters and the provinces of Khanh Hoa, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Lam Dong, and Tay Ninh, and the Civil Defence Command of Military Region 5.

Deputy Prime Ministers Ho Duc Phoc, Bui Thanh Son, Nguyen Chi Dung, and Ho Quoc Dung attend the meeting at the Government Headquarters. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Ministers Ho Duc Phoc, Bui Thanh Son, Nguyen Chi Dung, Ho Quoc Dung, and Mai Van Chinh; ministers; heads of ministry-level agencies and agencies under the Government; leaders of ministries, sectors, and agencies; members of the National Steering Committee for Civil Defense; and leaders of the provinces attended the event.

After listening to the reports and discussing the needs for support and relief, especially for isolated areas in localities; the situation of traffic routes, electricity and telecommunications systems, school infrastructure, and medical stations; and the allocation of financial aid and food to localities, PM Pham Minh Chinh asked ministries, sectors, and localities to strictly and effectively implement the directions of the Politburo, the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee, Party General Secretary To Lam, the Government and the PM on flood prevention and overcoming consequences, with priority given to accessing isolated areas.

PM Pham Minh Chinh assigned his deputies to continue to closely monitor the situation and direct the efforts to overcome flood consequences in assigned areas according to their authority; if beyond their authority, they must report to the Government and the PM for a solution.

Localities must assign leaders to “hot spots” in communes and wards to directly grasp the situation and direct and overcome the consequences in the spirit of closely following the locality, closely following the people, closely following the direction of the central authorities, and quickly stabilizing the situation and life, as well as production and business.

In his meeting with the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), the PM suggested that WHO assist Vietnam in overcoming the consequences of floods, and the WHO Director-General agreed, he said, assigning the Ministry of Health to coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to promptly send requests to the WHO, asking for support for necessary urgent matters.

The government leader requested relevant agencies to complete procedures before 10:00 on November 23 to provide additional funding support of VND500 billion to Dak Lak province, VND150 billion to Gia Lai province, VND150 billion to Khanh Hoa province, and VND300 billion to Lam Dong province; provide 2,000 tonnes of rice to Dak Lak, 1,000 tonnes to Gia Lai, and 1,000 tonnes to Lam Dong.

The PM directed the Ministry of Education and Training and localities to review and propose repairs at educational establishments as soon as possible and provide students with books to go to school. The Ministry of Health must coordinate with localities to restore damage, organize medical examination and treatment activities for people before November 30, mobilize maximum local forces to clean the environment, prevent epidemics, stabilize the people's situation, and ensure security, safety, and security for the people, he stressed.

Emphasizing that people are above all, first of all, PM Pham Minh Chinh directed localities to promptly share with and support families whose members died, went missing, or were injured; restore production and business; pay insurance to people and businesses; provide seedlings; restore production and business; re-examine and not let any locality be divided; grasp the situation; support food, necessities, and clothing so that people do not lack food and clothing; and mobilize transport businesses to support the transport of goods and equipment to localities.

Reminding leaders of ministries, sectors and localities not to participate in unnecessary activities, focusing on supporting localities to overcome the consequences of natural disasters; at the same time handling issues according to the state of emergency, the PM directed them to monitor and operate the dams to ensure safety; restore the entire traffic system; restore electricity for daily life, production, and business; restore telecommunications and communication systems to avoid customer interruptions; have credit packages to support people and businesses to restore production and business; have policies to extend, postpone, and freeze debt for people and businesses that have suffered heavy losses due to floods; supply goods and control prices of essential goods to avoid shortages, hoarding and price hikes.

Delegates attend the meeting at the Government Headquarters. (Photo: VNA)

The government leader requested that relevant agencies summarize the damage to propose solutions to compensate for the impact, ensuring the growth target for 2025. He noted that media agencies should closely follow the localities, focus on reflecting the situation, the direction, and the leadership of the Party and the State; and at the same time, provide guidance and recommendations on preventing, combating, and overcoming the consequences of floods and storms.

Clearly assigning tasks to each ministry and sector in assisting localities in overcoming the consequences of natural disasters, the PM noted that the provinces and cities assigned by the Politburo to help provinces affected by natural disasters must coordinate to review, support, receive, and allocate the relief aid effectively, avoiding waste. He requested the Vietnam Fatherland Front to call on cadres, soldiers, and compatriots both at home and abroad to continue to share and support people in storm and flood areas.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Tran Duc Thang reported that, since November 16, in Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa, and Lam Dong provinces, heavy floods have occurred, in which Dak Lak and Khanh Hoa have experienced floods exceeding the historical levels. Since November 21, the rain has decreased, and the water level of rivers has dropped to alert level 1. Currently, Dak Lak province is still recording floods in four communes and wards (Hoa Xuan, Dong Hoa, Hoa Thinh, and Hoa My), while floods are still inundating 87 households in Dien Dien and Hoa Tri communes of Khanh Hoa province and 127 households in Nam Da and Cat Tien communes of Lam Dong province. It is forecast that heavy rain will move to the Hue-Quang Ngai area, and by November 25, the rain will decrease.

The floods have caused very serious damage, leaving 102 people dead and missing, 1,154 houses ruined, 186,000 houses flooded at the peak time, over 80,000 hectares of rice and crops damaged, over 3.2 million livestock and poultry dead and swept away, 24 locations on national highways eroded and blocked, railways through Dak Lak and Khanh Hoa temporarily stopped operating, and many transport, irrigation, education, and health infrastructure works damaged.

The initial preliminary damage is estimated at VND9,035 billion (US$342.85 million), of which Quang Ngai suffered losses of VND650 billion, Gia Lai VND1,000 billion, Dak Lak VND5,330 billion, Khanh Hoa VND1,000 billion, and Lam Dong VND1,055 billion.

The Party, Government, PM, the ministries, the sectors, and the localities have continued to make great efforts to respond to and overcome the consequences of floods.

On November 21, 2025, the Politburo issued Notice No. 99-TB/TW directing the work of overcoming the consequences of floods in the central region.

On November 22, implementing the assignment of the Politburo, four working delegations of Party, State and Government leaders continued to directly visit localities, including Politburo members: Standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu in Khanh Hoa, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh in Dak Lak, Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang in Gia Lai, and President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Bui Thi Minh Hoai in Lam Dong.

On November 21, the Deputy Prime Minister signed a decision to provide emergency aid of VND700 billion to the four provinces of Khanh Hoa, Lam Dong, Gia Lai, and Dak Lak (Khanh Hoa VND200 billion, Lam Dong VND200 billion, Gia Lai VND150 billion, and Dak Lak VND150 billion).

By November 22, the Ministry of National Defence directed and mobilized 44,668 officers and soldiers and 2,231 vehicles; transported and distributed 86.5 tonnes of goods, civilian clothes, water purifiers, and 3,000 boxes of instant noodles; and mobilized three helicopters to transport and drop relief goods to people in flooded areas.

The public security force mobilized 121,548 officers and soldiers to participate in protecting security and order at the grassroots level and 52,925 vehicles and equipment to respond to, conduct rescue operations, and overcome the consequences of floods.

