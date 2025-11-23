National

Ministry of Construction orders urgent restoration of key transportation routes

The Ministry of Construction has requested flood-affected provinces to carry out urgent restoration of key traffic routes.

Traffic jam persists on National Highway 1 in Khanh Hoa Province. (Photo: SGGP)

On November 22, the Ministry of Construction issued an urgent directive instructing its affiliated units and the Departments of Construction in Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa, and Lam Dong provinces to swiftly implement measures to address the aftermath of recent floods, with a focus on key transportation routes.

At Mimosa Pass in Lam Dong Province, the Ministry of Construction assigned Project Management Board 85 to lead the survey, develop optimal technical solutions, and carry out repair work to ensure the earliest possible reopening of the route.

On the same day, the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam (DRVN) reported that as of the afternoon of November 22, 13 locations on national highways in the South Central region remained blocked, including one site on a centrally managed highway and 12 on provincially managed routes. The Directorate for Roads of Vietnam is coordinating with local units to provide materials and equipment, planning to repair the damage as soon as floodwaters recede to reopen the roads.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam Railways Corporation reported that nearly 30 points of infrastructure damage along the Hanoi–Ho Chi Minh City railway in the South Central region were disrupting train operations. With roads also paralyzed, the railway sector has provided 15,000 meals to affected passengers.

National Highway 1 packed with vehicles (Photo: SGGP)

As of the afternoon of November 22, thousands of vehicles were stuck in a traffic jam stretching over 20 kilometers on National Highway 1A, from Van Ninh Commune to the foot of Ca Pass in Khanh Hoa Province.

According to Ninh Hoa Ward’s Traffic Police Station, an estimated 5,000 vehicles were trapped, mostly freight container trucks and long-distance buses. The congestion, which has persisted for 2–3 days, has raised concerns among drivers transporting perishable goods, such as frozen food and fruit, due to the risk of spoilage. The traffic bottleneck was caused by severe flooding north of Ca Pass in Dak Lak Province and heavy damage to the highway, forcing authorities to temporarily halt traffic.

Traffic police have been directing vehicles to alternative routes to ease congestion. By the evening, traffic queues still stretched for several kilometers. Ninh Hoa Traffic Police Station and residents provided more than 1,000 free meals to drivers and passengers stranded in the jam.

Residents provide food assistance to stranded drivers and passengers. (Photo: SGGP)
Traffic Police distribute food and water to stranded drivers on National Highway 1. (Photo: CACC)

Later that evening, Highway Patrol Team No. 6 under the Traffic Police Division reported that authorities were coordinating with the traffic police of Lam Dong and Khanh Hoa provinces to divert vehicles from the congested highway section from Lam Dong to Khanh Hoa in the south–north direction onto National Highway 1A, aiming to relieve congestion around the Van Gia interchange and Ca Pass tunnel.

Meanwhile, Khanh Le Pass on National Highway 27C in Lam Dong Province continues to suffer severe damage, with the road surface cracking due to successive landslides. Between November 19 and 22, authorities identified seven new landslide sites on the pass, passing through Nam Khanh Vinh Commune. In addition, three landslide locations reported since November 16 have yet to be repaired due to unpredictable weather, and some large cracks have completely cut off sections of the mountain road.

Thousands of vehicles halted in multi-kilometer traffic jam on National Highway 1
Railway in South Central region faces multiple flooded sections
Railway authorities working to repair damage
Many roads severely damaged
By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh

