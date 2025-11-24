Forty-four passenger trains stop running due to flooding in Central region

Prolonged heavy rain and subsequent floods across the provinces of Gia Lai, Quang Ngai, Dak Lak and Khanh Hoa had forced the railway sector to suspend 44 passenger trains as of 11:00 on November 23, with more than 21,000 tickets refunded.

As road transport paralysed in many areas, railway authorities have provided 9,400 complimentary main meals and 6,100 supplementary meals to stranded passengers.

Along the Dieu Tri – Quy Nhon line, the railway sector has requested a blockade of the section for repair and restoration works.

A train is forced to stop at a station due to severe flooding in the central region. (Photo: Vietnam Railways)

On the Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City mainline, damage has continued to be recorded in the Phu Hiep – Hao Son, Hao Son – Dai Lanh, and Cay Cay – Hoa Tan sections. At several locations, floodwaters have receded, enabling repair teams to accelerate restoration efforts to reopen the track as soon as possible. Speed restrictions remain in effect at some points, where crews are working intensively to restore normal operating conditions in the shortest possible time.

