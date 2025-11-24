National

Dak Lak authorities provide aid to flood-affected residents

The Dak Lak Provincial People’s Committee announced the approval of financial support for residents affected by flooding across the province on November 24.

Under the plan, poor households will receive VND3 million (US$114) per household, while other households will receive VND1.5 million (US$47) per household.

Funding comes from the state budget, including both central and provincial contributions, and the Relief Fund of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the province. Of the total, VND250 billion (US$9.5 million) come from the state budget and the remaining funds come from the provincial Relief Fund.

Several volunteer groups are providing essential supplies to residents in Dong Hoa Commune.
The People’s Committee has tasked the Department of Agriculture and Environment to coordinate with local authorities in compiling data on households affected by flooding and rain damage across communes and wards.

Chairpersons of communes and wards are responsible for reviewing beneficiaries to ensure eligibility, transparency, and proper use of funds, preventing misuse or loss, and complying with state budget laws and other relevant regulations.

Military forces are assisting residents with post-flood cleanup efforts.

As of November 23, Dak Lak Province had recorded 63 deaths and 8 missing persons, with figures still being updated. In addition, nearly 23,000 houses were flooded, over 1,100 houses were isolated, many homes were washed away, and local infrastructure suffered severe damage.

By Mai Cuong – Translated by Huyen Huong

