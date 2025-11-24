EU relief shipment arrives in Hanoi, ready for transport to Dak Lak

An aid shipment from the European Union landed at Noi Bai International Airport, Hanoi on the morning of November 24.

The Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment received the shipment of relief supplies from the European Union (EU), transported from Luxembourg. The aid shipment includes 138 stainless steel kitchen sets along with 150 large-sized tents.

The Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority stated that once customs procedures are completed, the goods will be transported to Dak Lak Province on the same day to be promptly distributed to residents in the hardest-hit areas.

The EU aid shipment for residents of Dak Lak Province arrived at Noi Bai International Airport, Hanoi.

The EU aid shipment has been received for transport to Dak Lak Province. (Photo: Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority)

Earlier, on November 23, relief shipments from international organizations, including the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Save the Children, and Catholic Relief Services (CRS) (the United States), were delivered via the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority to Tuy An Dong and Tuy An Tay communes in Dak Lak Province.

These shipments included drinking water, milk, biscuits and sausages, which were handed over to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees of the respective communes and quickly distributed to hamlets to reach residents affected by floods and heavy rain.

Thanks to effective coordination between suppliers and local authorities, the process of receiving and transporting relief supplies was carried out efficiently.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong