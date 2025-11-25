Railway sector strives to reopen North–South line by November 25 evening

Vietnam Railways Corporation announced that its units are mobilizing maximum resources to overcome damage caused by floods in the South Central region.

According to the plan, on November 25, all units will continue working hard, aiming to complete repair, load testing and safety inspections by 10 p.m. on the same day.

The railway line through the South Central region is expected to reopen on the night of November 25 or the early morning of November 26.

Vietnam Railways Corporation stated that after reopening, the sector will continue repairing damaged sections to restore train speeds and resume the train schedule.

Previously, due to flooding in the South Central region, including a section from Dieu Tri to Nha Trang, Railway Transport Joint Stock Company had to suspend many train services.

Since November 17, a total of 65 passenger trains have been suspended; 976 passengers were transported by road between Tuy Hoa Station and Gia Station. Over 25,200 train tickets were refunded, totaling approximately VND17.6 billion (US$667,473).

The railway sector also canceled numerous freight transport orders.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong