Foreign tourists donate blood to aid flood-affected residents in Khanh Hoa

Foreign tourists visiting Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa, have participated in blood donation drives to support medical care for patients affected by flood-prone areas and other emergency cases. (Photo: SGGP)

On November 23, at the Khanh Hoa Provincial Center for Blood Transfusion and Hematology, responding to a call from local authorities, more than 100 foreign tourists visiting the area, along with numerous residents, donated blood to support the treatment of patients affected by the recent floods.

Head of the Khanh Hoa Provincial Center for Blood Transfusion and Hematology under the province’s Department of Health, Nguyen Duy Long, said that prolonged flooding has cut off access to many areas, making it difficult to mobilize voluntary blood donations. The province’s blood reserves have dropped sharply, with limited replenishment, posing challenges for responding to emergencies and patient treatment. Consequently, the Khanh Hoa Center for Blood Transfusion and Hematology has issued an urgent appeal for voluntary blood donations.

Foreign tourists donate blood to support the treatment of patients affected by the recent floods. (Photo: SGGP)

As of midday on November 23, a large number of residents and foreign tourists had come to the site to donate blood. In addition, the Khanh Hoa Province Red Cross Society, in coordination with the Khanh Hoa Center for Blood Transfusion and Hematology and Ninh Thuan General Hospital, organized blood donation drives by area, tailored to local conditions and ensuring safety measures were strictly observed.

The Department of Health of Khanh Hoa Province has instructed the Provincial Center for Blood Transfusion and Hematology to ensure an adequate supply of materials and chemicals, carry out blood screening tests, and store blood in compliance with regulations. The center is required to deploy staff on standby to receive donations and prioritize distribution to facilities experiencing shortages for emergency and treatment purposes. At the same time, it must proactively coordinate blood supplies among hospitals, particularly in areas affected by flooding and disrupted transportation, to ensure timely availability for patients.

By Tien Thang, Hieu Giang—Translated by Kim Khanh