20-meter landslide on Mimosa Pass shuts multiple routes in Lam Dong

Initial assessments show the landslide occurred at Km224+700, stretching nearly 20 meters. A section of the roadside guardrail collapsed 1–2 meters down the slope, creating a large undercut and posing a severe traffic-safety hazard.
Immediately after receiving reports, Vice Chairman of Lam Dong People's Committee Nguyen Hong Hai arrived at the scene to inspect conditions and direct emergency response measures to secure the area.
At present, all three gateways into Da Lat via mountain passes are temporarily closed due to landslides: Khanh Le Pass (National Highway 27C), D’ran Pass, and Prenn Pass (National Highway 20).
Earlier, the Lam Dong Department of Construction issued a notice rerouting traffic out of Da Lat amid the continued risk of dangerous landslides, particularly on Prenn Pass and the section of National Highway 27C running through Khanh Le Pass toward Khanh Hoa.