20-meter landslide on Mimosa Pass shuts multiple routes in Lam Dong

Authorities in Lam Dong Province cordoned off and issued danger warnings at a landslide site on National Highway 20, along Mimosa Pass in Xuan Huong Ward, Da Lat, on the afternoon of November 18.

Initial assessments show the landslide occurred at Km224+700, stretching nearly 20 meters. A section of the roadside guardrail collapsed 1–2 meters down the slope, creating a large undercut and posing a severe traffic-safety hazard.

Lam Dong Vice Chairman Nguyen Hong Hai inspects the scene.

Immediately after receiving reports, Vice Chairman of Lam Dong People's Committee Nguyen Hong Hai arrived at the scene to inspect conditions and direct emergency response measures to secure the area.

At present, all three gateways into Da Lat via mountain passes are temporarily closed due to landslides: Khanh Le Pass (National Highway 27C), D’ran Pass, and Prenn Pass (National Highway 20).

The long stretch of landslide threatens the safety of vehicles traveling through Mimosa Pass.

Earlier, the Lam Dong Department of Construction issued a notice rerouting traffic out of Da Lat amid the continued risk of dangerous landslides, particularly on Prenn Pass and the section of National Highway 27C running through Khanh Le Pass toward Khanh Hoa.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Thuy Doan