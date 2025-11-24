National Assembly commemorates victims of natural disasters, floods

Before continuing its ongoing 10th session on November 24, the National Assembly (NA) observed a minute’s silence in memory of those who lost their lives in recent storms and floods.

The National Assembly launched a fundraising campaign to support people in disaster-hit areas to overcome hardship.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, along with NA leaders and deputies, donate to support people in areas devastated by natural disasters and floods. (Photo: VNA)

In his remarks, Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Do Van Chien said that in recent days, historic floods, with storm after storm and flood upon flood, have caused devastating damage in the south-central provinces of Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa, Lam Dong and several other localities. Despite the Party, the State, sectors and the armed forces making every effort to prepare and minimise the impact, exceptionally heavy rainfall, powerful winds and rapidly rising downstream water levels had led to severe destruction.

Preliminary figures show that 91 people have died, 11 remain missing, tens of thousands of homes have been inundated or heavily damaged, hundreds of thousands of hectares of crops destroyed, and millions of livestock and poultry swept away.

These losses are immense and have caused profound grief and suffering for people and the affected localities, he said.

Leaders of the Party, State, Vietnam Fatherland Front and National Assembly extended their deepest condolences to the families of those who perished, and expressed their solidarity with local authorities and communities in disaster-stricken regions, Chien added.

National Assembly deputies observe a minute of silence in remembrance of those who lost their lives to natural disasters and floods on November 24. (Photo: VNA)

The National Assembly extends its gratitude and commendation to armed forces, police, and other on-spot forces who have braved hardship and danger to assist and rescue the people.

In a gesture of solidarity with the affected communities, the NA Standing Committee called on all deputies, officials, civil servants and staff of the National Assembly and its Office to donate at least one day’s salary to help address the consequences of the floods.

Immediately afterwards, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, the Vice Chairpersons and other deputies made donations to support people in disaster-affected regions.

Vietnamplus