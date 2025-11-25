Over 1,000 tonnes of aid reach Central Vietnam flood victims

As floodwaters recede in Central Vietnam, military and volunteer forces are clearing mud, restoring schools, and delivering more than 1,000 tonnes of aid to stabilize lives.

Residents in the flood zone of Dien Dien Commune (Khanh Hoa Province) are receiving essentials (Photo: SGGP)

At Nha Trang University (Bac Nha Trang Ward), hundreds of volunteers, including youth volunteer forces, students, locals, and monks and Buddhists from HCMC and Khanh Hoa Province, are preparing meals for residents and duty forces in flooded areas.

Pham Minh Tuan from Binh Phu Ward of HCMC, who has been with the HCMC relief delegation in Khanh Hoa for two days, stated: “With the goal of ensuring no one goes hungry, as long as the people are in need, we will continue our efforts.”

In Dien Dien Commune, volunteers have established three kitchen zones, providing approximately 25,000 meals daily. These field kitchens will be maintained until the situation stabilizes. Nguyen Thuy Tien, a local here, shared that after the flood, her family of four subsisted only on instant noodles; receiving the compassionate meal left her deeply moved.

Across Khanh Hoa Province, 70 schools have suffered heavy damage, forcing about 33,570 students to remain out of school. Several hospitals and medical centers in the province were also damaged.

Essentials gathered at the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee before transport to storm and flood zones (Photo: SGGP)

On November 24, HCMC transported 250 tonnes of aid to Khanh Hoa Province and over 300 tonnes to the other two provinces of Lam Dong and Gia Lai. The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee – HCMC Branch has thus received over 1,000 tonnes of essentials in just days of appeal.

At 18 reception points, residents continue queuing to donate. The community spirit is palpable as citizens stay up all night making ‘banh chung’ and meat floss, while schools organize donation drives, allowing students to share their support with flood-affected peers.

Police forces clearing mud and trash at Hoa My Dong Kindergarten (Hoa My Commune, Dak Lak Province) (Photo: SGGP)

Currently, people affected by storms and floods are in the reconstruction phase, desperately needing resources to repair damaged homes, restore schools, and rebuild bridges and roads. Therefore, the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee hopes to continue receiving support from city residents via cash or bank transfer to help Central region citizens recover and stabilize their lives soon.

On November 24, owner of the Nhu Lan establishment Nguyen Thi Dau donated VND300 million (US$11,400) via SGGP Newspaper to support flood victims. This follows her prior contribution of meat floss valued at VND560 million ($21,200).

Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong expressed profound gratitude for this continued trust in SGGP’s charitable initiatives. The newspaper pledged to expedite aid delivery, prioritizing home repairs to help families stabilize their lives. In parallel, SGGP has proactively organized direct relief, specifically targeting schools to facilitate students’ swift return to class.

On November 24, floodwaters receded in the eastern communes of Dak Lak Province, freeing low-lying residential areas from isolation. In Hoa Thinh Commune, considered the flood epicenter and the most heavily damaged area, hundreds of officers and soldiers from the police and military are actively supporting the restoration of infrastructure, transport networks, and schools to stabilize life for residents.

Military Region 7 forces are spraying disinfectant at Duong Moi Primary School, D’ran Commune, Lam Dong Province on the afternoon of November 24 (Photo: SGGP)

At the home of Vo Thi Hong in Phu Huu Village, a mournful atmosphere blanketed the small hamlet. The flood not only swept away all her family’s property but also took her parents-in-law. She lamented painfully: “Property can be rebuilt, but my parents lost... Where can I find them now?”

Chairman Le Chi Hoai of the Hoa Thinh Commune People’s Committee reported that the locality suffered 25 deaths, with nearly 5,000 houses completely submerged. Property damage is estimated at around VND482 billion ($18.3 million). Local authorities have visited and encouraged families, providing VND15 million ($570) per victim for funeral arrangements.

Additionally, many philanthropists are supporting victims’ families in organizing funerals, helping them overcome grief and stabilize life soon. The Provincial People’s Committee has just provided support of VND3 million ($115) for poor households and VND1.5 million ($57) for other affected households. The immediate priority is ensuring no one lacks food before addressing long-term stabilization and reconstruction.

That same afternoon in Lam Dong Province, the D’ran Commune People’s Committee urgently evacuated hundreds of people after three consecutive landslides appeared in the villages of Duong Moi, Lac Thien 2, and Phu Thuan 3. Meanwhile, at Prenn Pass (Xuan Huong – Da Lat Ward), more areas of cracking and subsidence on the road surface continued to appear with increasing severity.

An update at 6:30 p.m. on November 24 from the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority reveals that in Dak Lak Province, four communes/wards remain locally flooded at low levels (Hoa Xuan, Hoa My, Tuy Hoa, and Dong Hoa). In Lam Dong Province, 105 households remain flooded in Nam Da commune. As of the evening of November 24, floods have left 102 people dead or missing. Total estimated damage in the provinces of Quang Ngai, Dak Lak, Gia Lai, Khanh Hoa, and Lam Dong stands at VND13,248 billion ($521 million). The Ministry of Education and Training reported that as of noon on November 24, total estimated damage to the education sector in the five South Central and Central Highlands provinces is over VND97 billion ($3.68 million). 360 schools remain unable to reopen, including 290 in Dak Lak, and 70 in Khanh Hoa, while schools in Gia Lai, Lam Dong, and Quang Ngai have resumed normal operations. The Ministry will organize the free distribution of all textbooks for students in flood zones. The Vietnam Education Publishing House has prepared 10 million textbook copies to supply students; support for Dak Lak province is basically complete, and deployment continues in Gia Lai, Khanh Hoa, Quang Ngai, and Lam Dong.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam