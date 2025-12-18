HCMC Party Committee launches green and beautiful Con Dao campaign

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has initiated a campaign aimed at promoting environmental protection and sustainable development on the Con Dao Islands.

Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, launches the program (Photo: SGGP)

This morning, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee organized the “For a Green, Clean, and Beautiful Con Dao” program in Con Dao Special Zone. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, attended and presided over the event.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of current and former leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, members of the city’s female officials’ delegation on a “return to the roots” journey, together with a large contingent of local residents, government representatives, and soldiers stationed in Con Dao Special Zone.

In her remarks, Deputy Secretary Van Thi Bach Tuyet emphasized that the Resolution of the first Congress of the HCMC Party Committee had identified the goal of building Con Dao into a green, sustainable, world-class ecological special zone. The focus lies on developing high-quality tourism, preserving natural ecosystems (both forests and seas), and promoting historical values. Therefore, the “For a Green, Clean, and Beautiful Con Dao” program serves as a concrete action to protect the marine environment of the special zone.

Through this program, the Deputy Secretary called for collective action across society beginning with practical and specific efforts to turn Con Dao into a “green, clean island free of plastic waste” a model for marine and island environmental protection.

HCMC’s leadership expressed the hope that every citizen, official, soldier, and tourist will join hands to maintain a clean, beautiful environment in Con Dao, continue natural conservation efforts, minimize plastic waste, preserve green spaces, and protect forests and wildlife.

The “For a Green, Clean, and Beautiful Con Dao” program includes meaningful activities that build on ongoing efforts to protect nature and the environment. It also celebrates the upcoming 14th National Party Congress and the 1st Congress of the HCMC Women’s Union for the 2025–2030 term.

Two key activities highlighted in the program include a community walk under the theme “Preserve the Green Forever – For a Green, Clean, and Beautiful Con Dao,” and the planting of trees to inaugurate the “Great Solidarity Green Tree Route.”

During the event, HCMC leaders also presented 100 gifts each worth VND2 million (US$75.94) to disadvantaged residents. On this occasion, HCMC donated hundreds of trees to Con Dao to support the construction of the “Great Solidarity Green Tree Route.”

Following the ceremony, city leaders, female officials, and local officers and soldiers participated in the community walk to promote the “For a Green, Clean, and Beautiful Con Dao” message.

Delegates also planted trees to contribute to the “Great Solidarity Green Tree Route” project at the Vo Thi Sau roundabout and along the northern axis of Con Dao Special Zone.

Participants at the launch ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Residents in Con Dao are gifted (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan