HCMC’s Metro Line No.1 officially comes into operation

A ceremony was held this morning in Ho Chi Minh City to officially inaugurate the operation of the city's Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien).

Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) shakes hands with Ambassador of Japan to Vietnam Ito Naoki at the ceremony

The ceremony was attended by Ambassador of Japan to Vietnam Ito Naoki, Consul General of Japan to Ho Chi Minh City Ono Masuo, Chief Representative of JICA Office in Vietnam Sugano Yuichi, Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai and Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu.

People can travel by Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien) for free for one month. Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Line No. 1 Company Limited announced that following the inauguration today, 14 stations come into operation to accommodate passengers. Starting now, travelers can enjoy complimentary rides on the metro line for 30 days, concluding on January 20, 2025.

Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) and Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai (2nd, L) at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien) will operate daily from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. with a train frequency of 8-12 minutes. A comprehensive network of 31 bus routes provides seamless connectivity to the metro line.

Ambassador of Japan to Vietnam Ito Naoki delivers a speech at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Public bicycles are available for rent at designated parking lots within District 1. Four-wheeled electric buggies are available for passenger convenience at three underground stations including Ben Thanh, City Theater, and Ba Son. River bus services offer an alternative mode of transportation.

Additionally, convenient parking options are available at locations such as September 23 Park, Van Thanh Park, Thao Dien, Suoi Tien Bus Station, and others.

Pedestrian bridges at Tan Cang, Thao Dien, Thu Duc, High-Tech Park, and Ho Chi Minh City National University stations ensure safe and convenient access for passengers.

Attendees at the ceremony
Elevators serving the elderly and people with disabilities
