HCMC leaders extend Christmas greetings to religious communities

A delegation of leaders from the HCMC Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, led by Mr. Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council, paid visits and extended Christmas greetings to several religious organizations and institutions across the city on December 18.

The delegation visited the Executive Committee of the Vietnam Evangelical Church (South), where they were warmly received by Pastor Thai Phuoc Truong, President of the Church, along with other pastors. In the cordial year-end atmosphere, Mr. Vo Van Minh engaged in friendly conversations, inquiring after the health and well-being of the pastors. He also shared updates on the city’s socio-economic situation and major projects that HCMC is determined to implement in the coming period.

On the occasion of Christmas, the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council conveyed his best wishes for good health and a peaceful, joyful Christmas to Pastor Thai Phuoc Truong and the Protestant faithful. Pastor Thai Phuoc Truong expressed his appreciation for the visit and affirmed that the Vietnam Evangelical Church (South) would continue to work closely with local authorities, mobilize believers, promote national unity, and contribute to the development of the country and HCMC.

The delegation also paid a Christmas visit to Catholicism and Ethnicity Newspaper. Mr. Le Huu Tuan, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of the newspaper, briefed the delegation on the newspaper’s formation and development over the past five decades. Mr. Vo Van Minh congratulated the newspaper on its achievements and steady growth, noting its role in strengthening bonds between the Catholic community and the city’s residents in the process of building and developing HCMC. He extended Christmas wishes of good health, happiness, and peace to the newspaper’s leadership, staff, and employees.

Earlier the same day, Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, led another delegation to visit and offer Christmas greetings to prominent Catholic individuals and organizations. The delegation visited the Congregation of Lovers of the Holy Cross of Cho Quan, located in Cho Quan Ward, HCMC. This religious order has made significant contributions to education and social welfare, operating and managing numerous educational institutions.

During the visit, Mr. Dang Minh Thong discussed with local leaders and representatives of the religious establishment the city’s social welfare policies, particularly those related to tuition support and social insurance for children in special circumstances. He urged local authorities to conduct thorough reviews to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries are identified and provided with timely and adequate assistance.

The Deputy Secretary praised the meaningful contributions of the Congregation of Lovers of the Holy Cross of Cho Quan to community care activities, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. Their efforts, he said, helped the city overcome the crisis and move toward recovery and development.

On the occasion of Christmas 2025 and the New Year 2026, Mr. Dang Minh Thong extended his best wishes for health and peace to the nuns and the Catholic community, encouraging them to continue making positive contributions to the growth and development of HCMC.

On the same day, the delegation also paid tribute by offering incense in remembrance of the late Father Peter Phan Khac Tu, former National Assembly deputy of the 8th, 9th, and 10th tenures; former Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC; and former Chairman of the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics in HCMC.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong expressed deep respect for Father Phan Khac Tu’s significant contributions to pastoral and social work, particularly his role in building and strengthening the great national unity bloc. He also conveyed words of sympathy, encouragement, and best wishes for good health to the priest’s family.

By Thai Phuong, Cam Nuong – Translated by Thuy Doan