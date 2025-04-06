HCMC Police issue ID cards for citizens at Metro Line No. 1 stations

Ho Chi Minh City Police have conducted a mobile ID card and electronic identification account issuance program for citizens at Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) stations.

The Police Division for Administrative Management of Social Order (PC06) under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security yesterday collaborated with the Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railways and Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railways No. 1 Company Limited (HURC) to launch the mobile ID card and electronic identification account issuance program.

The work has taken place at Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) stations, divided into two phases. The first phase (peak period) runs from April 5 to May 1, 2025 and the second phase lasts from May 2 to June 1, 2025.

Mobile registration for citizen ID cards and electronic identification accounts will take place every Saturday at stations along Metro Line No. 1.

The schedule may be flexibly adjusted based on actual implementation conditions.

By Chi Thach, Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong