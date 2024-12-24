Metro Line No.1 draws over 47,000 passengers on third day of operation

Metro Line No.1 had welcomed 47,157 passengers, served by 128 train trips throughout the day, as of 4 p.m. on December 24.

Passengers on Metro Line No.1 at 9:42 a.m. on December 24.

At 5 p.m., Ms. Van Thi Huu Tam, Deputy Director of HCMC Urban Railways No.1 Company Limited (HURC1), confirmed the figures and noted the increasing passenger numbers, with Ben Thanh Station recording 16,180 passengers boarding and 29,326 alighting.

She shared that Metro Line No.1 will continue operating until 10 p.m., with passenger numbers expected to rise further. Compared to December 23, the metro's second day of operation, demand for visits and experiences at Ben Thanh Station has surged.

People queue to enter Ben Thanh Station at 3 p.m. on December 24.

Passenger numbers are predicted to peak tonight and on December 25, similar to the first day of operation. HURC1 has advised the public to avoid gathering at Ben Thanh Station during peak hours.

Ben Thanh Station has become a key attraction for Metro Line No. 1, drawing large crowds eager to explore the city's new public transit option. However, overcrowding can lead to congestion, affecting passenger flow and overall experience.

Crowds of passengers boarding the train on the afternoon of December 24

To address this, HURC1 is collaborating with relevant units to deploy more staff and volunteers to manage and guide passenger movement, particularly at ticket control points, ensuring smoother operations for all passengers.

The Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Safety Board has outlined 11 rules for passengers using Metro Line No.1: Smoking is prohibited on all trains and in stations. Passengers are not allowed to carry weapons, flammable or explosive substances, or illegal items. Foods with strong odors must be properly sealed when brought onboard. Entering train tracks is strictly forbidden under any circumstances. Do not throw trash or hard objects onto the tracks. Maintain cleanliness by disposing of waste in designated bins; spitting is also prohibited. Eating and drinking are not allowed on trains. Pets and animals are not permitted onboard. Avoid loud noises or disruptive behavior. Any form of vandalism at stations or on trains is strictly forbidden. Passengers must not board or exit trains once the doors begin to close.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan