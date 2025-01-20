Ticket sales start tomorrow for Metro Line No.1 Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien

Passengers traveling on Metro Line No.1, Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien, will need to purchase tickets after one month of free service, starting tomorrow (January 21).

Ms. Van Thi Huu Tam, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway No.1 Company Limited (HURC1), on January 20, announced that from tomorrow, passengers will need to pay for their tickets on Metro Line No.1, Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien.

Specifically, passengers will pay between VND7,000 and VND20,000 per trip in cash, or between VND6,000 and VND19,000 per trip with non-cash payments. A one-day ticket costs VND40,000 per passenger (unlimited trips for the day). A three-day ticket is VND90,000 per passenger (unlimited trips for three days), while a monthly ticket is VND300,000 per passenger (unlimited trips). A monthly student ticket is VND150,000 (unlimited trips).

Those eligible for free travel include war veterans, people with disabilities, senior citizens (aged 60 and above), and children under 6 (when accompanied by an adult).

Passengers using non-cash payment can pay with bank cards (Mastercard, Visa, JCB, etc.), the HCMC Metro application, or e-wallets (MoMo, with other wallets to be updated soon). For cash payments, tickets can be bought at counters, and passengers will receive a QR code to scan at the ticket gates.

Daily or monthly ticket holders can register via the HCMC Metro application, receive a QR code, or use their ID card to scan at the gate (starting February 15). Passengers using non-cash payments will receive a VND1,000 discount per trip. Students must register via the HCMC Digital Citizen application to receive discounts on monthly tickets. Priority passengers need to provide necessary documentation (such as an ID card) to qualify for free travel or support.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan