Passengers can use chip-based citizen ID card to ride Metro Line No.1 from June

To make metro travel more convenient, passengers who purchase a standard monthly pass can use identification cards (ID) or chip-based citizen ID cards to ride Metro Line No.1 from June 1.

Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway No.1 Company Limited (HURC1) yesterday announced that passengers purchasing standard monthly tickets would be able to use their chip-based ID cards for their journey on the Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien Metro Line.

Passengers can use chip-based citizen ID cards to ride Metro Line No.1 from June. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

To use the method, passengers should follow these steps, comprising signing in to the account used to purchase the monthly pass via the HCMC Metro HURC mobile app, accessing the "Edit Personal Information" section and selecting the "Link Chip-Based ID Card" function to complete the linking process with their ID cards.

In case commuters encounter troubleshooting during the linking process, they can seek assistance from station staff or contact the company’s support via hotline +84287.3003.885 for prompt guidance and resolution.

The implementation of cashless payment on Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien Metro Line is not only a breakthrough but also a new chapter in building a modern, efficient, and seamless multimodal public transportation network.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong