HCMC announces 8 sites for social housing projects in 2026

Ho Chi Minh City’s release of eight state-managed land plots for social housing construction constitutes a pivotal measure in pursuit of its 2030 goal to supply nearly 200,000 affordable dwellings.

Hoang Nguyen Dinh, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, speaks at the conference on piloting special mechanisms for developing social housing (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee today held a conference to disseminate and implement the National Assembly’s Resolution 201/2025 on piloting special mechanisms for developing social housing, along with detailed government decrees.

Attending the event were Hoang Nguyen Dinh, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, and Tong Thi Hanh, Director of the Housing and Real Estate Market Management Department under the Ministry of Construction.

At the conference, Vice Chairman Hoang Nguyen Dinh noted that Resolution 201 introduces special mechanisms in two key areas including urban planning and investor selection.

Previously, the procedures for selecting and approving investors took nearly eight months; now, that process has been shortened to just 45 days.

Under the Government’s plan to build one million social housing units nationwide by 2030, HCMC has been assigned a target of 199,400 units. Without strong and timely implementation, the city may find it difficult to meet this goal.

In January 2026, HCMC will begin the approval process and select eight priority projects for the year. Once completed, these projects are expected to supply an additional 28,000 social housing units.

Ha Quang Hung, Deputy Director of the Department of Housing and Real Estate Market Management under the Ministry of Construction, speaks at the conference on piloting special mechanisms for developing social housing (Photo: SGGP)

“At present, the construction period for each project is about 18 months, but we should aim to reduce it to 12 months. All procedures should be streamlined to ensure completion of or even surpassing the assigned target by 2028,” Vice Chairman Hoang Nguyen Dinh emphasized.

At the conference, the HCMC Department of Construction announced eight land plots designated for social housing development. All are state-managed and already equipped with technical infrastructure.

List of the eight land plots: - A 0.98-hectare site on Tam Da Street, Long Phuoc Ward, with an estimated 300 social housing units. - A 4.7-hectare site in Rach Dua Ward, with an estimated 2,295 units. - Lot CT3 in the 38-hectare resettlement area, Dong Hung Thuan Ward, covering 7,147.8 square meters with about 700 units. - Lot CT4 in the 38-hectare resettlement area, Dong Hung Thuan Ward, covering 7,077.1 square meters with about 700 units. - Lot CT6 in the 38-hectare resettlement area, Dong Hung Thuan Ward, covering 11,836.3 square meters with about 800 units. - Lot CT7 in the 38-hectare resettlement area, Dong Hung Thuan Ward, covering 4,850.8 m², with about 570 units. - Plot 61B, Street No.16, Khanh Hoi Ward, covering 3,812.3 square meters with about 504 units. - Plot 314 Au Duong Lan Street, Chanh Hung Ward, covering 3,534.8 square meters with about 288 units.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan