Ho Chi Minh City to implement online enrollment for 2026–2027 academic year

On March 25, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee issued a plan for student enrollment at entry levels for the 2026–2027 academic year.

Under the plan, 100 percent of eligible students will have their information reviewed and will participate in online admissions via the official portal.

For preschool education, local authorities are tasked with ensuring that all five-year-old children attend school, along with at least 90 percent of children aged three to four.

For Grade 1 and Grade 6 admissions, priority is determined in two tiers. Priority 1 applies to children residing in the designated area who meet the required age for Grade 1, or students who have completed primary education and reside locally for Grade 6. Priority 2 includes students who previously attended preschool or primary school in the area or neighboring zones, those with siblings currently enrolled in local schools, those whose parents work in the area, residents of bordering localities, and students transferring from other provinces after the registration period.

A key update this year is that enrollment for specialized programs including the integrated English program under Proposal 5695 and advanced, internationally oriented education models will be conducted in parallel with standard programs and will not be restricted by administrative boundaries.

For public Grade 10 admissions, four groups of students are eligible for direct admission such as those from very small ethnic minority groups, students with disabilities, and students who have won prizes in international or national competitions organized by the Ministry of Education and Training. All other students must sit for the citywide entrance examination.

Certain institutions, including Thanh An Lower and Upper Secondary School in Thanh An Commune, Vo Thi Sau High School in Con Dao Special Zone, ethnic boarding schools, private schools, and vocational secondary schools, will apply admission-by-review rather than entrance exams.

Grade 10 admissions will be conducted in two phases. First, students register up to three preferred public high schools (excluding specialized schools); second, a supplementary admission round will be held for those not accepted into any of their chosen options.

The entrance examination for Grade 10 in the 2026–2027 academic year is scheduled to take place on June 1 and 2, 2026.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan