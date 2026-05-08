Education

STEM subjects see sharp rise in 2026 high school graduation exam registrations

SGGPO

According to the Ministry of Education and Training, there is a marked shift toward STEM subjects for the 2026 high school graduation exams.

The Ministry has released registration statistics broken down by subject. While mandatory subjects remain Literature and Mathematics, social sciences (History and Geography) continue to see higher registration numbers compared to natural sciences (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology).

Specifically, 570,800 students registered for History, 448,725 for Geography, and 284,754 for Economic and Legal Education. Meanwhile, Physics recorded 389,630 candidates, followed by Chemistry at 253,966 and Biology at 70,303.

Notably, Computer Science saw a significant surge with 18,691 applicants, up from 7,716 in 2025. Conversely, foreign language registrations dipped slightly to 347,455 from the previous year’s 364,979.

The Ministry noted that this year’s trends reflect a growing interest in STEM fields—Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics—and future-oriented career paths. This is evidenced by sharp increases in technical subjects: Industrial Technology jumped to 7,402 (from 2,400), and Agricultural Technology rose to over 31,000 (from nearly 22,000).

Out of the 1,223,776 total candidates nationwide, 1,159,932 (94.78 percent) are current 12th graders, while 63,844 (5.22 percent) are independent candidates. Additionally, 7,952 students have applied for a foreign language exam exemption.

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By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan

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STEM subjects the 2026 high school graduation exams. social sciences natural sciences foreign language exam exemption foreign language exam

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