New digital classroom brings modern learning to Con Dao preschoolers

The first digital classroom for preschool students in Con Dao has officially been launched, providing young children and teachers with access to modern educational technology and supporting the region’s digital transformation in education.

On May 16, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, in coordination with the People’s Committee of Con Dao Special Zone, organized a ceremony to hand over a “Digital Classroom” sponsored by Tan Van Education System to Sen Hong Kindergarten.

Attending the event were Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training; Mr. Nguyen Van Manh, Vice Chairman of the Con Dao Special Zone People’s Committee; and representatives of Tan Van Education System.

The modern digital classroom is valued at VND450 million.

The digital classroom has been fully equipped with modern facilities, including interactive smart screens, tablets for teaching and learning, internet connectivity systems, educational software, and other technological devices. The project has a total investment value of VND450 million (US$17,098).

The initiative is expected to play an important role in promoting digital transformation in education, enabling teachers to innovate teaching methods while allowing children in Con Dao to access a modern learning environment from the preschool level.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu said that the digital classroom at Sen Hong Kindergarten is the first model designed specifically for preschool education implemented in Con Dao by the Department of Education and Training together with businesses and sponsors.

He added that the classroom would also serve as a space for professional training activities, helping teachers in remote areas directly participate in modern teaching workshops and educational programs in a more interactive and effective manner.

In particular, for early childhood foreign language education, digital platforms and modern learning software available in the classroom are expected to help standardize pronunciation and listening skills, enabling children to become familiar with English through accurate native-standard audio from an early age.

Preschool children excitedly participate in lessons inside the digital classroom.

The handover ceremony marked a new milestone in the digital transformation of the education sector in Con Dao, while creating more opportunities for teachers and students to access modern educational methods aimed at improving education quality across the city.

By Manh Cuong, Khanh Chi- Translated by Huyen Huong