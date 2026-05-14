HCMC accelerates completion of 1,000 classrooms for new academic year

On May 13, the HCMC Department of Education and Training convened a meeting to review the implementation progress of projects under the emulation campaign titled “150 days and nights to complete 1,000 classrooms for the 2026-2027 academic year.”

The Culture and Social Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council surveys the condition of school facilities in preparation for the new school year. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Nhat Hang, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, Ho Chi Minh City has established a task force on school construction investment, headed by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, to promptly expedite implementation, address obstacles, and accelerate the fulfillment of targets under the emulation campaign “150 days and nights to complete 1,000 classrooms” in preparation for the new academic year.

At present, localities, project investors, and contractors are focusing on accelerating the progress of school construction projects. In particular, projects scheduled for completion before the opening of the new academic year on September 5, 2026, are being urgently implemented to ensure timely delivery. Notably, several projects originally slated for completion at the end of 2026 are also being expedited for operation from September 5.

At Minh Phung Ward, a representative of the ward's People’s Committee stated that the newly built kindergarten was initially scheduled to be put into operation in November 2026. However, construction has been accelerated, with 85 percent of the workload already completed, and the project is expected to be inaugurated before the start of the new academic year.

Similarly, the upgrading and expansion project of Nguyen Huu Tho Secondary School in Tan Hung Ward is also being expedited for operation in the upcoming academic year. The newly constructed block is currently completing the third-floor slab, while 9 out of 30 rooms in the existing block have already been handed over.

In Phu Hoa Dong Ward, the construction, upgrading, and renovation project of Trung Phu High School is scheduled for completion in December 2026. However, the project investor—the Ho Chi Minh City Management Board for Civil and Industrial Construction Investment Projects under the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee—is striving to hand over 15 classrooms before September 5, before continuing phased handovers to meet students’ learning needs.

Alongside favorable conditions, reports from local authorities indicated that several projects may not be completed before the start of the new academic year due to shortages of labor and rising construction material costs.

To help address difficulties facing localities, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Thi Nhat Hang called on ward- and commune-level People’s Committees to strengthen coordination with project investors, regularly monitor implementation progress, and promptly report difficulties to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training for coordinated handling and timely recommendations on solutions.

From now until the opening of the new academic year, the progress of school construction projects will be updated on a monthly basis. The Department of Education and Training will serve as the focal agency responsible for consolidating information and reporting to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

It is expected that on May 19, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee will launch a 100-day and night peak emulation campaign aimed at accelerating and making a breakthrough in the progress of classroom construction projects. The launch ceremony is required to be conducted solemnly and practically while ensuring strong dissemination and impact. It will also closely combine the emulation movement with the signing of commitments on implementation responsibilities and project timelines, ensuring clarity in assigned personnel, tasks, schedules, and accountability.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh