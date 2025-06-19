Administrative restructuring must not disrupt high school graduation exam: PM

The PM highlighted the historical significance of the examination, as the restructuring of provincial-level administrative units is underway and the two-tier local administration model is set to officially begin operations on July 1.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the national conference on the organisation of the high school graduation examination on June 18. (Photo: VNA)

Chairing a national conference on the organisation of the examination on June 18, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh ordered that the current reorganisation of administrative units must not disrupt the conduct of the 2025 high school graduation examination, and asked localities and relevant agencies to hold it smoothly, safely, transparently, and equitably, in accordance with the guidelines provided by the Government and the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET).

He called upon all levels of the Party, administration, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and socio-political organisations to regard the organisation of the examination as a critical political task. He described it as a pivotal milestone, marking not only the academic achievements of students but also shaping their future educational and career paths.

Its results reflect twelve years of continuous learning and serve as the basis for graduation certification and university and college admissions, thereby opening opportunities for the nation's future workforce, he noted.

The Government leader underlined the need to ensure that all students have equal access to education and career opportunities, leaving no one behind.

Given the examination's profound importance, he noted that it garners the attention of the entire political system and society, with families and communities actively supporting students to approach the examination with confidence.

He said that with just over a week left until the examination, the Government convened the conference to hear reports from the MoET, relevant ministries, and localities, and to discuss and agree on nationwide implementation measures to ensure the examination is conducted safely, efficiently, and effectively, reflecting the true quality of education.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the national conference on the organisation of the high school graduation examination on June 18. (Photo: VNA)

PM Pham Minh Chinh directed the Ministry of Education and Training, ministries, and localities to focus on key areas, including the issuance of guiding documents, coordination with the new two-tier local administration structure, preparation of examination papers for both the new and old curricula, inspection and supervision mechanisms, and the development of shared infrastructure systems. He also emphasised the importance of coordination between the MoET and other central agencies and localities.

The PM called for comprehensive reports on leadership and preparation for upcoming examinations, emphasising the need to identify challenges and propose concrete solutions. He stressed the importance of ensuring readiness in facilities, staffing, training, security, transport, and exam paper logistics.

He also urged a thorough review of safety measures, healthcare, food safety, utilities, and contingency plans for extreme weather. Special attention should be given to supporting students from remote or disadvantaged areas, with active involvement from political and social organisations, he instructed.

The PM concluded by urging the creation of the best possible conditions for all examinees and invigilators, ensuring fairness and broad community support to make the exams a truly national effort.

VNA