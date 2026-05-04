Over 1.2 mln students registered for 2026 national high school graduation exam

As of May 3, more than 1.2 million high-school students across Vietnam have registered for the 2026 national high school graduation exam, announced the Ministry of Education and Training.

Over 1.2 mln students have registered for 2026 national high school graduation exam. (Photo: SGGP)

From now until 5:00 p.m. on May 5, candidates are still entitled to review and revise their selected examination subjects as well as registration details in case of any discrepancies.

Notably, the proportion of candidates applying for exemption from the foreign language test remains low, at 0.66 percent. According to the Ministry of Education and Training, this trend had been anticipated, as a growing number of candidates opt to take foreign language examinations to use the results for university admissions.

At present, the number of candidates registering for foreign language subjects remains high, at nearly 350,000.

This marks the first year in which 100 percent of candidates, including independent candidates, are able to complete their examination registration entirely through an online system.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify their personal information and proactively review and make timely adjustments to ensure their rights and interests before the registration deadline expires.

In particular, about university admissions, candidates should note that regardless of the admission method applied, the combined score of the three subjects used for admission must reach at least 15 points, based on the results of the upper secondary school graduation examination.

A notable change this year is the Ministry of Education and Training’s strengthened decentralization, granting greater autonomy to local institutions. Accordingly, the authority to sign and issue high school graduation diplomas will be transferred from municipal and provincial Departments of Education and Training to principals of high schools.

At the same time, the education sector is accelerating the digitalization of diplomas, introducing digitally signed certificates in parallel with paper-based ones, ensuring equivalent legal validity. Administrative procedures are also being streamlined, with the number of required forms reduced from four to two.

In response to emerging challenges such as cheating involving high-tech devices and artificial intelligence, the Ministry of Education and Training stated that it will coordinate with the police force to deploy technical solutions for prevention.

The 2026 national high school graduation examination is scheduled to take place on June 11 and 12, with results to be announced on July 1—12 days earlier than in 2025.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh