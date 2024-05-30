Education

Ho Chi Minh City ready for high school entrance exam

SGGP

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday issued a directive on organizing the high school entrance examination and enrollment registration for the 2024-2025 school year in the city.

thi.jpg
Illustrative photo: SGGP

The municipal People’s Committee required the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training and relevant departments, sectors and agencies together with the People’s Committees of Districts and Thu Duc City to well prepare the facilities and equipment, allocate expenses and arrange qualified human resources serving for the process and activities for the exam and so on.

Besides, the municipal Department of Education and Training directed the schools to well prepare the skills and psychology in advance, during and after the exam, ensuring safety and honesty without errors, negativity, or violation of exam regulations.

As for enrollment registration for the 2024-2025 school year, it is important to strengthen the information technology application; and unify a common admission system throughout the city, creating favorable conditions for parents registering and accessing in the open, transparent, simple and clear system.

By Thu Tam- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

enrollment registration the 2024-2025 school year high school entrance exam

