HCMC accelerates school construction to debut hundreds of new classrooms

Construction sites across Ho Chi Minh City are operating at high speed to finalize hundreds of new classrooms ahead of schedule. The urgent yet safe working atmosphere reflects the strong commitment of all involved units.

New schools strengthen education infrastructure in HCMC

Principal Van Minh Tan of Tran Dai Nghia Primary School in Binh Hung Hoa Ward inspects the newly equipped computer room. (Photo: Thanh Chieu)

In these significant days of April, the reconstruction initiative for Vinh Loc B Primary School in Tan Vinh Loc Commune is underway. Covering an area of nearly 17,000 square meters and involving a total investment exceeding VND230 billion, the school comprises 45 classrooms along with a complete range of functional rooms. The construction has now achieved full completion.

Ho Ngoc Hieu, Vice Chairman of the Tan Vinh Loc Commune People's Committee, stated that the commune currently manages 16 public and 47 non-public educational institutions, serving a total of 24,133 students across four levels. As of late 2025, the area reached a ratio of 215 classrooms per 10,000 residents.

With Vinh Loc B Primary School becoming operational, the commune plans to transfer all 1,636 students from Lai Hung Cuong Primary School to this new facility. This move aims to enhance educational quality, marking the first time the commune can offer a full-day (two sessions per day) curriculum.

Principal Cao Thi Hong Dao of Lai Hung Cuong Primary School expressed her anticipation for the move. The school board is determined to foster a "friendly learning environment with active students" to achieve national standards in the near future.

In Tang Nhon Phu Ward, two additional newly built primary schools have also been completed, providing space for approximately 1,536 students. These include Hiep Phu 1 Primary School, covering 9,141.4 square meters with 30 classrooms and an administrative block, and Hiep Phu 2 Primary School on Tan Lap 1 Street, spanning 7,126.3 square meters with another 30 classrooms.

As stated by Head Trinh Minh Tai of the Culture and Social Affairs Department of Tang Nhon Phu Ward, the local population exceeds 208,000 dwellers, exhibiting a notably high population density of around 12,500 people per square kilometer.

The commissioning of the two new schools contributes to improving the quality of teaching and learning, and helps the locality exceed the target of 300 classrooms per 10,000 people (currently at 361 classrooms per 10,000 people), enhancing the quality of education and creating a solid foundation for the sustainable development of the ward in the coming period.

Similarly, in Binh Hung Hoa and Binh Trung wards, and Hoc Mon and Dong Thanh communes, many school construction projects have been completed and will be put into use in the near future, such as Tran Dai Nghia Primary School, An Phu Primary School, and Phan Cong Hon Secondary School.

New schools rise as HCMC expands education capacity

At the construction site of the new Hoang The Thien High School in An Lac Ward, workers persisted through the scorching 2:00 p.m. sun with unwavering diligence. "To ensure the school opens on schedule and provides local children with a modern, spacious learning environment, working extra shifts is not an issue," shared engineer Dang Doan.

Cao Thi Hong Dao, Principal of Lai Hung Cuong Primary School (far left), along with teachers and students, visit the Vinh Loc B Primary School project in Tan Vinh Loc commune (Photo: Thanh Chieu)

Vu Hai Nam, Deputy Director of Tam Phuc Infrastructure Development Company, stated that hundreds of engineers and laborers are working in a shift rotation to meet the committed deadline.

Spanning 1.8 hectares with a total investment of VND337 billion from the public budget, Hoang The Thien High School is designed with a ground floor and three upper levels. It will house 45 classrooms and a full suite of functional facilities, including a multi-purpose sports hall, a swimming pool, boarding rooms for students, and rest areas for teachers. To date, the project has surpassed 70 percent of its construction volume.

Director Tu Nguyen Duc Bang of the Construction Investment Project Management Unit of Thoi An Ward reported that the project features nearly 15,000 square meters of total floor area, accommodating 45 classes and 16 functional rooms.

Additionally, the ward is overseeing three other preschool projects that are currently 80 percent to 90 percent complete, including Preschool 1, Preschool 2, and Tan Thoi Nhat 1 Preschool.

These new institutions are designed with modern standards to support the effective implementation of the new general education program, significantly increasing the ratio of students attending two sessions per day across the city.

By Quang Huy - Translated by Anh Quan