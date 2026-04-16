Ho Chi Minh City targets adequate school capacity for all students

Ho Chi Minh City has set a target to eliminate shortages of school places, while city leaders call for stronger coordination and decisive action to ensure sufficient classrooms and teachers for all students.

On April 15, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc had a working session with representatives from departments, agencies, and authorities of 168 wards, communes and special zones on school infrastructure development.

At the session, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc requested local authorities to continue completing reports on school construction efforts, conduct comprehensive assessments of current school infrastructure, clearly identify areas lacking schools and teachers, and proactively propose solutions to ensure sufficient school places for students.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

He emphasized that the city will firmly reject situations such as triple-shift classes, classroom shortages, or children being unable to attend school. Ensuring adequate schools and classrooms is regarded as a particularly important, urgent, and long-term political task.

Party committees, local authorities, and relevant organizations must strengthen leadership and implementation to prevent any shortage of school places.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc also noted that localities should actively apply data systems to monitor changes in student populations in order to accurately determine investment needs. Outstanding issues and project bottlenecks must be reviewed and resolved decisively, with clear assignment of responsibilities, timelines, and completion deadlines to avoid prolonged delays and waste of resources.

School construction must also be synchronized with teacher recruitment to ensure facilities are ready for operation upon completion.

Overview of the working session (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, the city will add 1,200 new classrooms into use by the end of 2026. In 2027, an additional 1,500 classrooms are expected to be completed, which will largely meet local learning demand. The city aims to achieve a target of 300 classrooms per 10,000 school-age population by 2030.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Huyen Huong