SGGP scholarship program brings hope to Nghe An students

Sai Gon GIai Phong newspaper's initiative awarded 108 scholarships and essential supplies to disadvantaged students in Nghe An Province, reinforcing their determination to pursue education despite socio-economic challenges.

On April 28, the Thap sang niem tin - Vuot kho den truong (Lighting Faith – Overcoming Hardship to School) program, launched by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) newspaper, reached students at three schools in Nghe An Province including Thanh Dong Primary School in Dai Dong Commune, My Son Primary School in Bach Ha Commune, and Cat Ngan High School in Tam Dong Commune.

The program awarded 108 scholarships, each worth VND1 million (US$37,96), including additional support totaling VND22 million for six students facing particularly difficult circumstances. The initiative aims to encourage and support disadvantaged students in their academic pursuits.

Funding was provided by SGGP readers, employees of Helios Pharmaceutical Company, Dai Nam Pharmaceutical JSC, and an additional VND20 million contribution from Do Mai Lan, a leader at Helios Pharmaceutical Company.

On this occasion, organizers also distributed 100 raincoats and 100 water bottles to students.

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP, said that alongside its core mission, the newspaper has actively carried out a range of social and charitable initiatives.

Since launching the program in 2023, SGGP has mobilized more than VND32 billion to support 47 schools across 23 provinces and cities nationwide.

The program includes the construction of classrooms, school sanitation facilities, and covered playgrounds, as well as the provision of libraries and computer rooms.

It also supports essential learning and living equipment such as water purifiers, fans, boarding supplies, books, warm clothing, food, fresh milk, and scholarships for disadvantaged students with strong academic performance.

On behalf of SGGP, Deputy Editor-in-Chief Nguyen Ngoc Anh expressed appreciation to school administrators for their support in facilitating the program, and extended gratitude to Helios Pharmaceutical Company and Dai Nam Pharmaceutical JSC for their continued partnership in charitable activities.

He also encouraged students to persevere, study diligently, and strive to overcome challenges in order to meet the expectations and support of society.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, presented scholarships and gifts to students of My Son Primary School.

Upon receiving the scholarship, Nguyen Huu Sang, a 12th-grade student at Cat Ngan High School, stated: "Each scholarship symbolizes care and trust, providing us with increased motivation to study diligently and to live responsibly towards our families and society. We pledge to utilize this support effectively and to persist in our efforts to attain improved results."

Nguyen Hai Thi, Vice Principal of Cat Ngan High School, expressed deep gratitude to SGGP, its readers, and sponsors. She noted that beyond material value, the scholarships and gifts reflect meaningful empathy and encouragement, serving as a source of strength for students to overcome hardships and pursue their educational goals.

Cat Ngan High School serves more than 660 students from various communes in Nghe An Province, including those from mountainous and border areas with significant socio-economic challenges.

Notably, around 200 students come from ethnic minority and farming families, many of whom continue to face considerable obstacles in accessing education.

According to the school’s leadership, these scholarships are a meaningful source of encouragement, helping students stay motivated and continue striving for a better future.

By Duong Quang - Translated by Anh Quan