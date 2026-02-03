Entry-level school admissions system in HCMC overloaded on opening day

Observations on the afternoon of February 3 showed that the online platform for entry-level school admissions for the 2026–2027 school year at tuyensinhdaucap.hcm.edu.vn was operating unstably.

At multiple points, parents were advised to access the platform at a later time due to system overload.

Several parents reported being unable to log in, receiving incorrect password notifications, or successfully logging in but being unable to look up information. Functions such as confirmation, uploading supporting documents, or submitting requests for corrections also experienced glitches.

Minh Lan, a parent whose child is preparing to enter Grade 1 in Thanh My Tay Ward, said she attempted to log in from around 9 a.m. but was repeatedly unable to access the system and was later advised to try again at another time.

The issues were reported to the HCMC Department of Education and Training. A department official acknowledged that the unusually high volume of traffic had overwhelmed the system’s processing capacity, resulting in localized overloads. The department has requested schools to receive and consolidate parents’ feedback and report promptly so that guidance and support can be provided.

For cases in which parents cannot log in or are able to log in but information does not display, they are advised to exit the system, wait 20–30 minutes, and try again, or choose a different time to reduce congestion. Under the plan, the data review period will last one month, from February 3 through March 3. Parents are advised not to be overly concerned and to contact schools directly if assistance is needed.

Enrollment registration steps: Step 1: Parents open a web browser (Firefox, Chrome, Coc Coc, Safari, etc.).

Step 2: Access the website: http://tuyensinhdaucap.hcm.edu.vn

Step 3: On the homepage, carefully review the regulations and guidance on enrollment registration.

Step 4: Select “Information Confirmation,” choose the education level, and enter the personal identification number and the provided password to look up information.

Step 5: The system displays the student information review interface for parents to check the end-of-level records. If errors are detected, parents may submit a request for correction as follows: Step 1: Select the “Upload” function and attach supporting documents in image format (jpg, png, jpeg), including the birth certificate and residency information from the VNeID application.

Step 2: Enter the security code, check the declaration confirming the accuracy of the information, and select “Request Correction.”

Step 3: Choose the category of information to be corrected, enter detailed information, and submit the request.

Step 4: After the school updates the records accordingly, parents log back into the system to review and confirm the student’s profile.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Thuy Doan