Candidates complete procedures for National High School Graduation Exam

More than one million candidates nationwide came to examination sites to complete procedures for participating in the 2024 National High School Graduation Exam in the afternoon of June 26 before officially taking four tests on June 27-28.

Candidates check the exam room layout diagram at an exam site in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

The candidates were required to display their citizen identification cards, received their exam admission cards. They listened to the exam regulations, verified their information, and corrected any mistakes detected.

On the morning of June 27, they will take a 120-minute Vietnamese Literature test. On the afternoon of the same day, they will take a 90-minute mathematics test. On the morning of June 28, they will sit for a 50-minute combined test in Natural Sciences (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) or Social Sciences (History, Geography, and Citizen Education). On the afternoon of the same day, they will do an English test within 60 minutes.

Candidates listen to the exam regulations, verify their information, and correct any mistakes detected at an exam site in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

The number of candidates registered for the exam was 1,071,393, including 46,987 free candidates. The number of examination locations across the country amounts to 2,322 with 45,149 test rooms. A total of 66,927 candidates have registered for exemption from the high school graduation foreign language exam this year.

Approximately 200,000 personnel, including educators, police, military, health workers, and others have been mobilized to serve the exam.

Secretary of the Central Youth Union Ngo Van Cuong said that 1,593 exam support teams with over 58,700 volunteers will coordinate with functional departments to control traffic at the test sites, help candidates find their rooms and complete procedures, provide free water and meals, and support disadvantaged candidates. Youth volunteer teams are always on standby to help candidates at every exam location.

The Ministry of Education and Training's office has announced hotline number 038 5981239 for receiving information related to the exam from June 26-29.

The Hanoi's Department of Public Security has mobilized and directed police officers to ensure security and safety at 196 examination sites. (Photo: SGGP)

In Hanoi, the Department of Public Security has mobilized and directed police officers to ensure security and safety at 196 examination sites with more than 4,500 test rooms in 30 districts and towns throughout the city. The city capital of Hanoi has 109,000 candidates registered to take the national test.

Vice Chairwoman of the Hanoi People's Committee Vu Thu Ha, Head of the Steering Committee for the High School Graduation Examination, inspected the preparations for the examination at the exam sites including the Le Ngoc Han Secondary School in Hai Ba Trung District and the Viet Duc High School in Hoan Kiem District on June 26.

Candidates in HCMC come to the Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted to complete procedures for participating in the 2024 National High School Graduation Exam. (Photo: SGGP)

In HCMC, over 90,000 high school students arrived at examination venues to complete procedures for their participation in the exam in the afternoon of June 26.

Previously, 24 high school students from Thanh An island commune in Can Gio District came to the mainland on the morning of the same day with the support of the HCMC Border Guard Force. They will participate in the high school graduation exam at the An Nghia and Binh Khanh high schools in the district.

The Thanh An Border Guard Station with the support of sponsors offered VND500,000 and essential school supplies to each student, Major Bui Duc Sang said.

Candidates in HCMC come to the Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted to complete procedures for participating in the 2024 National High School Graduation Exam. (Photo: SGGP)

Candidates check the exam room layout diagram at the Me Linh High School in Me Linh District in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

Students arrive at an examination venue in HCMC to complete procedures. (Photo: SGGP)

Candidates listen to the exam regulations at an exam site in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

24 high school students from Thanh An island commune in Can Gio District come to the mainland on June 26 to participate in the 2024 National High School Graduation Exam with the support of the HCMC Border Guard Force. (Photo: SGGP)

Southeastern localities ready for national high school graduation examination

The Southeastern provinces of Dong Nai, Binh Duong and Binh Phuoc have been ready for the national high school graduation exam in 2014.

As of June 26 afternoon, candidates were present at exam sites to complete procedures, grasp the exam regulations from exam supervisors and check their information before the national high school graduation test will officially start on June 27 morning.

Apart from the students, the police forces were also present at exam sites to regulate traffic and ensure the safety of the candidates.

According to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters, more than 34,000 candidates in the province of Dong Nai will take the 2024 National High School Graduation Exam at 62 exam sites across 11 districts and cities tomorrow morning.

The Director of the Department of Education and Training of Dong Nai Province indicated that the locality finished preparations for the exam.

The official exam sites have been kicked off on the afternoon of June 25 and June 26 to welcome exam supervisors and candidates who arrived to carry out their tasks and complete the exam procedures.

Thousands of volunteers will help students and their relatives at all exam sites during the three-day national high school examination.

As for the two provinces of Binh Duong and Binh Phuoc, around 15,272 students and 11,342 candidates will sit for the 2024 national high school graduation examination.

Some photos captured by at the exam sites across Dong Nai, Binh Duong and Binh Phuoc a day before the 2024 national high school graduation exam:



