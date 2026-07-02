Ho Chi Minh City steps up preparedness as tropical depression may strengthen

Ho Chi Minh City authorities have ordered agencies and local governments to prepare emergency response measures as a tropical depression over the East Sea is forecast to strengthen into a storm, bringing rough seas and heavy rain.

Heavy rain causes flooding on Binh Quoi Street, Binh Quoi Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

The Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Agriculture and Environment has instructed relevant agencies and local authorities to be ready to implement measures to ensure the safety of residents and vessels operating on rivers, at sea and in port waters.

On July 2, the Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center issued a bulletin on a tropical depression over the East Sea.

At 7 a.m., the center of the tropical depression was located at about 17.1 degrees North latitude and 113.7 degrees East longitude in the northern East Sea, approximately 240 km east-northeast of Hoang Sa Special Zone.

Maximum sustained winds near the center reached force 7, or 50-61 kph, with gusts up to force 9. The system was moving west-northwest at around 25 kph.

According to forecasts, the tropical depression will bring southwesterly winds of force 5, at times force 6, with gusts of force 7-8 to waters from Lam Dong to Ca Mau. Offshore waters of Lam Dong are expected to experience force 6 winds with gusts of force 7-8, while wave heights are forecast at 2-3.5 meters, producing rough seas.

Waters from Ca Mau to An Giang are forecast to see southwesterly winds of force 4-5 with gusts of force 6-7, wave heights of 1-2.5 meters and slightly rough seas. Showers and thunderstorms are expected over marine areas with the risk of waterspouts during thunderstorms.

Under the influence of the tropical depression, Ho Chi Minh City is forecast to experience cloudy conditions with intermittent sunshine and widespread showers, including localized very heavy rainfall, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by whirlwinds, lightning and strong wind gusts.

To prepare for the possibility that the tropical depression could strengthen into a storm, the Department of Agriculture and Environment has requested agencies and local authorities to be ready to implement plans to ensure the safety of people and vessels operating on rivers, at sea and in port waters, while coordinating search and rescue operations across the city. Authorities were also instructed to closely monitor official forecasts and updates on the tropical depression and strong winds over the East Sea.

People's committees of wards, communes and special zones, the Border Guard Command, and the Fisheries and Fisheries Surveillance Sub-Department have been instructed to regularly inform vessels operating at sea about developments related to the tropical depression so they can adjust fishing and production activities accordingly.

Authorities were also directed to monitor, count and maintain updated records of vessels operating within affected areas, ensure communication with vessel owners to provide timely guidance and respond to emergencies, and prepare personnel, equipment and rescue resources for search and rescue operations if required.

Media and communications agencies were instructed to promptly disseminate weather warnings, forecasts and directives issued by central and city authorities so that local governments and residents can take proactive and effective response measures.

By Minh Hai - Translated by Anh Quan