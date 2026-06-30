Heavy rain forecast to persist across Northern, Southern regions until July 1

Heavy rain is expected to continue across the Northern, Central Highlands and Southern regions through July 1.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms affected the Northern mountainous and midland areas overnight on June 29 and into the early morning of June 30, with some locations experiencing very heavy rainfall.

Rainfall recorded between 7 p.m. on June 29 and the morning of June 30 exceeded 120 mm at several monitoring stations. Ngoc Chan Station in Lao Cai Province recorded 129.6 mm, Xuan Minh 2 Station in Tuyen Quang Province received 179.8 mm, while Phuc Triu Station in Thai Nguyen Province measured 145.6 mm.

Floodwaters surge along the Bac Vong River following heavy rainfall on June 29 in Cao Bang Province. (Photo: the Cao Bang Provincial Military Command)

From the morning of June 30 through the night of July 1, moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast for the Northern mountainous and midland regions, Quang Ninh Province and Hai Phong City. Rainfall is expected to range from 60 mm to 120 mm, with isolated areas likely to receive more than 250 mm. The heaviest rainfall is expected during the evening, overnight and early morning.

Elsewhere in the Northern region and Thanh Hoa Province, moderate to heavy rain is forecast from the morning of June 30 to the morning of July 1, with rainfall totals of 30 mm to 60 mm and isolated areas exceeding 120 mm. Rainfall in these areas will also mainly occur during the evening, overnight and early morning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are also expected during the afternoon and evening of June 30 across Nghe An Province, the area stretching from Hue to Lam Dong Province, and the Southern localities. Rainfall is forecast at 10 mm to 30 mm, with isolated areas receiving more than 80 mm. Thunderstorms may be accompanied by lightning, hail and strong wind gusts.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said heavy rainfall across these regions is expected to gradually ease from July 2 onward.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong